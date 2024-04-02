LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 15

The 15th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LKN vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Lucknow Super Giants had a fine start to the 2024 season as they have won one of their last two matches. They are currently placed sixth in the points table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are second last in the points table with only one win of their last three matches.

These two sides have locked horns four times, out of which Lucknow Super Giants have won only one match. It will be interesting to see if they can improve their record against the Bangalore-based franchise.

LKN vs RCB Match Details

The 15th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LKN vs RCB, 15th Match

Date and Time: 2nd April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru supports batters as well as pacers. Batting is relatively easier in the first innings at this venue. The last IPL match played here was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 368 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants won their only match played at this venue, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won only 46 of their 91 home matches.

LKN vs RCB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

LKN - W L L W W

RCB - L W L L W

LKN vs RCB Probable Playing XI

LKN Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran ©, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Faf du Plessis ©, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

LKN vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an average of 70 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and an average of 36 at this venue. Nicholas Pooran is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the fan favorite player in today's match. He has an average of 40 at this venue. Faf du Plessis is another good batter pick who has an average of 60 at this venue and smashed 219 runs in four head-to-head matches.

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell and Krunal Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Cameron Green is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat, but also show their bowling prowess at this venue.

Bowlers

Mohammad Siraj

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Mohammad Siraj. The pitch conditions will heavily favor him. Ravi Bishnoi is another good bowler who has taken eight wickets in as many matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

LKN vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is in top-notch form and smashed 181 runs in the last three matches. He has smashed 117 runs in the four head-to-head matches and also has an average of 40 at this venue. This makes him the top captaincy option.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell loves performing against Lucknow Super Giants and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has smashed 470 runs and taken seven wickets in just 17 matches at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for LKN vs RCB, 15th Match

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

Nicholas Pooran

Faf du Plessis

Glenn Maxwell

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, N Pooran, Q de Kock

Batters: Faf du Plessis, V Kohli (c)

All-rounders: G Maxwell, C Green (vc), K Pandya, M Stoinis

Bowlers: M Siraj, R Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul (vc), N Pooran, Q de Kock

Batters: D Padikkal, V Kohli

All-rounders: G Maxwell (c), C Green, K Pandya

Bowlers: M Siraj, N Ul Haq, M Yadav