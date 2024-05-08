LKN vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 57

The 57th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) squaring off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LKN vs SRH Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Lucknow Super Giants are placed 6th in the points table with 6 wins of 11 matches this season. They lost their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs. SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are placed 4th in the points table as they have also won 6 of 11 matches.

The two squads have played a total of 3 head-to-head matches, and all of them have been dominated by Lucknow.

LKN vs SRH Match Details

The 57th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LKN vs SRH, 57th Match

Date and Time: May 8, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad supports batters. It is the same pitch where SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 277 runs. The last match played here was between SRH and RR, where a total of 401 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets. SRH have won 34 of their 55 venue matches. 3 of the last 4 matches played here have been won by the team batting first.

LKN vs SRH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

LKN - L W L W W

SRH - L W L L W

LKN vs SRH Probable Playing XI

LKN Playing XI

No injury updates

KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Sanvir Singh

LKN vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is scoring in every match possible and has a great head-to-head record. He has smashed 431 runs in 11 matches. He has an average of 39 in 12 matches against SRH. Heinrich Klaasen is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Travis Head

Deepak Hooda and Travis Head are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Head has scored 444 runs in 10 matches. Abhishek Sharma is another good option for today's match as he has 326 runs in 11 matches.

All-rounders

Marcus Stoinis

K Nitesh Reddy and Marcus Stoinis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Reddy is in the form of his life as he has scored 239 runs and taken 3 wickets in 8 matches. Marco Jansen is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Pat Cummins

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and T Natarajan. They have exceptional numbers on this pitch and the head-to-head records also favor them. Naveen Ul Haq is another good bowler who has taken 10 wickets in the last 7 matches.

LKN vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head has shown his dominance in all the matches till now. He hasn't bowled in any match yet but is in the form of his life with the bat. He has smashed 444 runs in 10 matches and 172 runs in 5 venue matches at a strike rate of 164.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul loves performing against SunRisers Hyderabad and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has scored 431 runs in 11 matches and has an average of 39 against SRH. He has 291 runs in 11 matches played at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for LKN vs SRH, 57th Match

Heinrich Klaasen

KL Rahul

Marcus Stoinis

Pat Cummins

Travis Head

Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to assist batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, N Pooran, KL Rahul

Batters: A Sharma, T Head

All-rounders: K Nitesh Reddy, M Jansen, M Stoinis

Bowlers: T Natarajan, P Cummins, N Ul Haq

Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, N Pooran, KL Rahul

Batters: A Sharma, T Head

All-rounders: K Pandya, M Stoinis

Bowlers: T Natarajan, P Cummins, N Ul Haq, R Bishnoi

