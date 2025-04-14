LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 14, 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off in the 30th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 14, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The two teams couldn't be in more contrasting runs of form even if they tried. Defying critics' predictions, LSG have made a strong start to the season, winning four matches out of six, and come into this match on the back of successive wins.

Meanwhile, CSK's last win came in their very first match of the season against MI, and since then, it's been all downhill for the five-time winners. They're in dire straits and need to find a win to inject some momentum into their campaign.

Let's now look at three players who could be good Dream11 differentials in this game.

Avesh Khan picked up the big wicket of Shubman Gill to turn the game around for LSG in their most recent win over GT.

Avesh Khan was one of LSG's biggest signings at the IPL 2025 Auction, with the franchise paying ₹9.75 crore to bring him on board. The seamer hasn't had the best of seasons so far, with only four wickets in five matches at an expensive economy rate of 10.10.

However, his hard lengths and relentless wicket-taking spirit could prove to be a handful for a CSK batting unit that's quite low on confidence this season. Avesh usually bowls in the middle and the death overs for LSG, making him a prime candidate to finish with the most wickets in this fixture.

While it's a risky selection considering his lack of wickets so far, Avesh could be a handy Dream11 differential to add to your teams.

He may be one of the CSK players receiving the most flak at the moment, but Rahul Tripathi could be the solution to the team's intent issues at the top of the order. Tripathi is the only player in this CSK batting lineup who accesses all parts of the ground and plays innovative and unorthodox shots, a key component in consistently maintaining a positive scoring rate.

He was one of the best Indian batters in the league in terms of strike rate and intent when playing for SRH, and Tripathi definitely has it in him to revive that form. Playing against a relatively easier LSG bowling lineup is just what the CSK batters need to regain their form.

A genuine boundary-hitter like Tripathi could turn out to be a terrific Dream11 differential in this game.

It has been a tough start to IPL 2025 for Matheesha Pathirana, CSK's most bankable wicket-taker in the last couple of seasons. However, the remodel of his bowling action after an injury has adversely affected his form, and with only five wickets in four matches so far, Pathirana has blown hot and cold this season.

However, his pace and slingy action make him a deadly wicket-taker pretty much every time he picks up the ball. Pathirana is all but guaranteed to complete his full quota of overs under MS Dhoni's captaincy, and his role as a death bowler further boosts his wicket-taking chances.

He's a top-quality Dream11 differential in this match.

