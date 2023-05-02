LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 3rd, 2023

Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Super Giants faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game and suffered a loss. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Royal Challengers to 126/9. The batters then faltered while chasing as they got bundled out on 108 to lose the game by 18 runs.

Chennai Super Kings also suffered a loss in their previous fixture. The batters stepped up and contributed heavily as they posted a mammoth 200 on the board against the Punjab Kings. The bowlers struggled as they were unsuccessful in defending the total, losing the game by four wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the LSG vs CSK game.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) – 8.5 credits

Ravi Bishnoi celebrating the wicket (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Ravi Bishnoi of LSG bowled beautifully against RCB in their last game. He picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell and finished with figures of 2/21 in his four overs. He didn’t allow the RCB batters to get away and didn’t concede a single boundary.

The surface here in Lucknow is slow in nature and will assist spinners. Bishnoi has bowled brilliantly this season and has already picked up 10 wickets in eight games. He is a player to look forward to in the LSG vs CSK clash on Wednesday.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – 9 credits

Ravindra Jadeja in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja was fantastic with the ball against the Punjab Kings. The southpaw picked up two wickets and gave away 32 runs in his four overs in a high-scoring affair. He keeps things tight in the middle overs and often builds pressure on the batters.

Jadeja is yet to find his form with the bat but is very handy lower down the order. A gun fielder, Jadeja can certainly fetch valuable points during their game against LSG.

#1 Devon Conway (CSK) – 9 credits

Devon Conway is in rich form with the bat (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Chennai’s opening batter Devon Conway has been in rich form in this edition of the IPL. The left-handed batter has amassed 414 runs in nine outings at an average of 59.14. He has hit five fifties so far and is a vital cog in CSK’s batting lineup.

Conway smashed Punjab bowlers all around the park in his last game. He hit 16 fours and a six and remained unbeaten on 92 off just 52 balls. With his form, you must include him in your Dream11 side for the LSG vs CSK contest.

