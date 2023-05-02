LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 45

The 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction.

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have similar records with five wins in nine matches. Although the Super Kings are on a two-match losing streak, their batting unit has been sensational this season. CSK will want the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana to step up with the ball as they seek a return to winning ways.

The Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a tough loss at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in the week. Although captain KL Rahul's fitness is a concern ahead of the game, LSG have a strong roster capable of covering up for their star batter.

With both sides keen on notching up their sixth win of the season, a cracking game beckons in Lucknow.

LSG vs CSK Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 45

The Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 45th match of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 3. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 45

Date and Time: May 3rd, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 5 highest individual scores by Indians in the IPL

LSG vs CSK pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 46

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a competitive one, with the previous game seeing Royal Challengers Bangalore defending 126 against Lucknow. The spinners will hold the key, having accounted for 10 out of 16 wickets that were picked up by bowlers. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch not likely to change much during this game.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

1st-innings score: 145

2nd-innings score: 130

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 3

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

LSG vs CSK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

KL Rahul is doubtful for this game.

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Avesh Khan/Amit Mishra and Yash Thakur.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh

LSG vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (9 matches, 225 runs, SR: 190.68)

Nicholas Pooran has been decent for the Lucknow Super Giants in a middle-order role. He has 225 runs in nine matches with a strike rate of 190.68. Given his ability against pace and spin, Pooran could be a fine pick for your LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Devon Conway (9 matches, 414 runs, Average: 59.14)

Devon Conway is the Chennai Super Kings' top run-scorer this season with 414 runs in nine matches. He has five fifties and has an average of nearly 60 to his credit. With Conway impressing in recent games at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindra Jadeja (9 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 18.46)

Ravindra Jadeja has been brilliant with the ball for the Super Kings this season. He has 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.46. He has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat as well in a lower middle-order role.

With Jadeja bound to play a role with bat and ball, he is a must-have in your LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ravi Bishnoi (8 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 22.33)

Ravi Bishnoi has been Lucknow's best spinner this season with 12 wickets in eight matches. He has a bowling average of 22.33 this season, holding him in good stead.

With conditions also suiting spinners, Bishnoi is a fine addition to your LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

LSG vs CSK match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in fine form this season for the Super Kings, scoring 354 runs in nine matches. Gaikwad has scores of 35, 35, 47, and 37 in his last four outings for the Super Kings.

With Gaikwad capable of holding his own in spin-friendly conditions, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has found his groove of late for the Super Giants with a score of 72 against Punjab Kings last week. He has also chipped in with the ball as well, picking up five wickets in his last four matches.

With Stoinis likely to play a big role with bat and ball, he is a top captaincy pick for your LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ruturaj Gaikwad 354 runs in 9 matches Nicholas Pooran 225 runs in 9 matches Ravi Bishnoi 12 wickets in 9 matches Ravindra Jadeja 13 wickets in 9 matches Shivam Dube 264 runs in 8 matches

LSG vs CSK match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 45

Shivam Dube has been the Chennai Super Kings' go-to player in the middle overs against spin this season. He has 264 runs in eight innings with three fifties to his name as well. Given his explosiveness against spin, Dube is a good differential pick for your LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, click here!

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway

Batters: Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Marcus Stoinis (vc), Moeen Ali, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Maheesh Theekshana

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (vc), Devon Conway

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Maheesh Theekshana

Poll : 0 votes