5 highest individual scores by Indians in the IPL

In the 1000th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a scintillating century at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium, against the Mumbai Indians. In doing so, the Rajasthan Royals opener became the third-youngest Indian batter to score a century in the tournament.

Jaiswal showed immense maturity and responsibility to single-handedly carry his team to a total of 214 on Sunday, April 30. His 124-run knock also made him the leading scorer in the tournament, with 428 runs from nine matches.

He currently has the fourth-highest score by an Indian batter in the history of the IPL. On that note, let's take a look at the five highest individual scores by Indian batters in the tournament:

1) KL Rahul - 132* vs RCB

KL Rahul holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the IPL. While he has four centuries in the tournament, his unbeaten 132 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore while playing for the Punjab Kings stands a cut above the rest.

Scoring 132 in 69 balls, the current Lucknow Super Giants captain reached his century in 62 balls, hitting 14 fours and seven sixes. On a sluggish surface, he took his time before switching gears effortlessly to put his team in a winning position.

Punjab Kings eventually won the match by 97 runs and Rahul picked up the Player of the Match award for his performance.

2) Rishabh Pant - 128* vs SRH

Rishabh Pant became the second-youngest player to score a century in the IPL when he scored 128 off 63 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018. The left-hander from Delhi showed what he's all about in that knock, taking down the bowlers at will and punishing them all around the park.

With 15 fours and seven sixes, and a strike rate of 203.17, he carried the Delhi Daredevils to 187/5 at the end of 20 overs. Unfortunately, his knock ended up coming in a losing cause as the Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target comprehensively courtesy of half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson.

3) Murali Vijay - 127 vs RR

While he is usually known for his prowess in the longest format for the Indian team, Murali Vijay has registered two centuries in the IPL. His 127 off 56 balls against the Rajasthan Royals is the third-highest score by an Indian batter in the IPL and was a knock of the top drawer.

Batting at a strike rate of 226.78, hitting eight fours and 11 sixes, the Chennai Super Kings opener put on an absolute show against the Rajasthan Royals. His century propelled CSK to a total of 246/5, eventually giving them a 23-run victory. Vijay won the Player of the Match award for his performance in that game.

4) Yashasvi Jaiswal - 124 vs MI

Featuring in the 1000th game of the IPL, Yashasvi Jaiswal put on an absolute show at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Featuring in the 1000th game of the IPL, Yashasvi Jaiswal put on an absolute show at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 21-year-old scored 124 runs off 62 deliveries to single-handedly carry his side to a total of 212/7.

What made the innings even more special was the fact that no other batter in the Mumbai Indians' team scored more than 18 runs. The Rajasthan Royals opener scored his century in 53 balls, hitting 16 fours and eight sixes and striking at a rate of 200.

5) Virender Sehwag - 122 vs CSK

The usually belligerent and destructive Virender Sehwag has a couple of half-centuries to his name in the IPL. The Kings XI Punjab opening batter recorded his highest score in the tournament in a crunch tie against the Chennai Super Kings, scoring 122 off 58 balls in the Qualifier 2 in 2014.

Sehwag hit 12 fours and eight sixes in that innings, getting to his century in fifty balls. His strike rate of 210.34 is an indication of how brutal he was on the CSK bowlers. His knock helped Punjab post 226/6 after batting first.

In reply, CSK could only score 202/7, largely carried by a sensational cameo from Suresh Raina, who scored 87 off 25 balls. That was largely overshadowed by Sehwag, who won the Player of the Match award.

