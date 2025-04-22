LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 22, 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash in the 40th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 22. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this contest.

Both teams have five wins coming into this match, although DC have a game in hand. LSG pulled off an absolute heist of a win (by two runs) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous outing, with Avesh Khan's terrific death bowling helping them defend 25 runs in three overs against a well-set batting lineup.

Meanwhile, DC suffered only their second defeat of the season against table toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 19, and they'd want to return to winning ways tonight.

Let's look at three players who'd make quality Dream11 captaincy options for this fixture.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

#3 Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav is the 2nd-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2025.

Kuldeep Yadav will be the Delhi Capitals' main wicket-taking weapon in this fixture. The left-arm wrist spinner has been in terrific form this season, and is second on the Purple Cap leaderboard, picking up 12 wickets in seven matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.25.

Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers for DC when they took on LSG in the reverse fixture, as he finished with figures of 2/20 in four overs, and on what should be an even better venue for bowlers, expect him to be at his wicket-taking best.

The LSG batters won't hold back when playing their shots, which definitely increases Kuldeep's chances of picking up wickets today. While captaining batters has been the trend on Dream11 this season, Kuldeep is one bowler who could be made the skipper.

LSG's leading run-scorer Nicholas Pooran is sure to be one of the most-captained Dream11 assets in this fixture. The Caribbean keeper-batter has smashed 368 runs at an average of 52.57 and a strike rate of 205.59, and is second only to Sai Sudharsan on the Orange Cap leaderboard at this point.

Pooran doesn't have the best of records at the Ekana Stadium, with an average of 26.31 and only one half-century at the venue in 18 innings. However, his form this season is good enough to overlook all the negative statistical match-ups, as he has looked like a completely different player batting at No.3.

He has been hitting sixes for fun and has been nearly impossible to stop once he has gotten going. While he may not seem the best option on paper, his form and dominance this season make Pooran a compelling Dream11 captaincy choice.

#1 KL Rahul (WK) (DC)

DC wicket-keeper KL Rahul could make for an ideal Dream11 captaincy option in this fixture. The former LSG captain should be most familiar with the conditions at the Ekana Stadium and could make good use of that knowledge tonight. Rahul has had a good season with the bat so far, scoring 266 runs at an average of 53.20 and a strike rate of 158.33.

In 12 innings at the Ekana Stadium, Rahul averages 43.91, and in his current form, he could really make the most of LSG's expensive seam-bowling attack. Slated to bat at No.3 in this match, Rahul is expected to play the anchor role on what will be a tricky batting wicket, and a half-century is well on the cards for the in-form batter.

He has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL since 2018, and is an easy choice for Dream11 captaincy tonight.

