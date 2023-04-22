LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 - April 22nd, 2023  

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to lock horns in Match No.30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday, April 22. The LSG vs GT match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The KL Rahul-led Super Giants are currently placed second in the points and have every chance of going to the top if they secure victory in their next contest.

The Titans lost their previous game to the Rajasthan Royals, but have the potential to stage a comeback and enter the top two.,

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for LSG vs GT. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Shubman Gill (GT) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Shubman Gill has been in excellent form for the Titans and should be a part of your team for the LSG vs GT match. The right-handed batter has notched 228 runs from five games at an average of 45.60 and a strike-rate of 139.88. He has scored runs consistently for his team and is expected to play a key role against the Super Giants.

#2 Rashid Khan (GT) – 9 credits

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Rashid Khan has been in prime form for the Titans with the ball in hand. The leg-spinner has picked up 11 wickets from five matches at an average of 15.09. He became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in IPL 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Although he went for a few in the previous game, he still managed to pick up two crucial wickets.

#1 Mohammed Shami (GT) – 8.5 credits

Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Mohamed Shami has been in good enough form for the Titans and should be picked for the LSG vs GT match. The speedster has picked up 10 wickets from five matches and has been among the standout bowlers for the Titans along with Rashid Khan. He bowls with the new ball and at the death, thereby having the chance to pick up regular wickets.

