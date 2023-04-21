LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 30

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction.

The Lucknow Super Giants come into the game on the back of a big win against the Rajasthan Royals. While the likes of KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran have shown glimpses of their form with the bat, it has been Lucknow's bowling unit that has consistently delivered the goods.

LSG are now up against defending champions Gujarat Titans, who have won three out of their five matches so far. They have a resourceful side with an equally impressive bowling attack to fall back on as well.

With both teams keen on strengthening their push for a top-four finish, an entertaining game beckons in Lucknow.

LSG vs GT Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 30

The Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in the 30th match of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 30

Date and Time: April 22nd, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

LSG vs GT pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 30

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is on the slower side, with the average first-innings score this season reading 158. Spinners have found ample help at the venue, accounting for over 50 percent of the wickets so far. The previous game saw the pacers pick up 10 out of 16 wickets, holding them in good stead. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with two out of the three matches being won by the chasing side.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

1st-innings score: 158

2nd-innings score: 141

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

LSG vs GT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood/Naveen ul Haq, Avesh Khan and Yudhvir Singh Charak.

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Joshua Little/Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (6 matches, 170 runs, SR: 200.00)

Nicholas Pooran has been the standout middle-order batter for the Super Giants this season. He has 170 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 200. With Pooran showing confidence against both pace and spin, he is a top pick for your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (5 matches, 228 runs, Average: 45.60)

Shubman Gill is Gujarat's leading run-scorer this season with 228 runs in five matches. He is averaging 45.60 with the bat and has a couple of big scores to his name as well. Given his ability against spin and knack for big runs, Gill is a must-have in your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Krunal Pandya (6 matches, 80 runs, 4 wickets)

Krunal Pandya has shown glimpses of form this season, picking up four wickets and scoring 80 runs. Krunal's best performance of the season came in Lucknow a few weeks back, where he picked up three wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad.

With Krunal likely to play a big role with bat and ball, he is a fine pick for your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (5 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 15.09)

Rashid Khan is Gujarat Titans' top wicket-taker with 11 wickets in five matches so far. He has a bowling average of 15.09 although he has been a touch expensive at times. With Rashid also adding value with the bat in the lower order, he is another must-have in your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

LSG vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya was decent in his most recent IPL outing, scoring 28 runs off 19 balls. He followed it up with figures of 1/24 in his four overs. With Hardik slowly finding form with both the bat and ball and given the conditions on offer, he could be a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain in your LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has struck some form of late, even scoring a fifty against the Punjab Kings in his last outing in Lucknow. He has 194 runs in six innings with an average of 32.33 to his credit. With Rahul averaging 46.93 in his IPL career, he can be backed as a viable captaincy pick for your LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats KL Rahul 194 runs in 6 matches Mark Wood 11 wickets in 4 matches Ravi Bishnoi 8 wickets in 6 matches Rashid Khan 11 wickets in 5 matches Shubman Gill 228 runs in 5 matches

LSG vs GT match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 30

Ravi Bishnoi has stepped up for the Super Giants as the leading spinner with eight wickets in six matches. KL Rahul has used him aggressively, with Bishnoi often bowling at the death as well. Given the conditions on offer and his form, Bishnoi is a fine differential pick for your LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya (vc), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul, David Miller

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

