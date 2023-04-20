3 ways in which LSG have improved from last year in IPL 2023

One of the most consistent teams since the last IPL, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been in red-hot form this season. They have managed to outwit table-toppers RR in a low-scoring contest in the 26th match of IPL 2023, on April 19.

They have won those crunch moments, which could have gone either way, making them tough for other opponents to face.

Last year they made it to the playoffs (the eliminator) with a stumble in the latter phase of the tournament, but this season they looked all set to better their previous year's performance.

On that note, let's take a look at what LSG have done differently from last season, which has made them a more formidable team than last season.

#3 Stable approach

Last season, to counter the match-ups or to avoid getting predictable, they used to shuffle their batting order more often than not. The absence of a spinner, especially a left-handed option, prompted them to promote Krunal Pandya accordingly.

It did provide them with short-term goals in countering their opponents' plans, but it made the batting unit's role unclear at a particular batting position.

This season, however, with the introduction of Nicholas Pooran, they have made their batting order look like a settled one, which not only has left-right combinations throughout the line-up but also has complementary batsmen who can nullify match-ups more often than not.

#2 Boundary-hitting

LSG were one of the worst performers in the last IPL in terms of boundary-hitting as they topped the chart in non-boundary run production. Their powerplay batting was abysmal, to say the least, as they were only par with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and their powerplay strike rate was the lowest with 116.

But the introduction of Kyle Mayers has changed the complexion of their power-play batting, as the team is hitting a SR of 136.6. His exploits in the Power Play have helped relieve the pressure off the other batsmen in the line-up, which is filled with slow starters.

They have also nailed the entry point for Nicholas Pooran on most occasions when he has been given the role of range hitting along with his spin bashing.

This has enabled them to match or sometimes outdo their opponents in boundary hitting, which plays a big role in deciding the outcome of matches. Ask the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who were on the receiving end of LSG's power hitting.

#1 Middle overs choke

LSG struggled big time in preventing boundary violations last season, as they conceded 22% of boundary violations, just ahead of MI and SRH last year.

But with the introduction of the Impact Player and home-away format this season, LSG got to play Amit Mishra, who has been prolific in choking the batsman on a sluggish Ekana Stadium pitch.

Also a fit and roaring Mark Wood, who is currently in the form of his life in T20s and proving to be too hot to handle with his express pace. The most interesting aspect of his game is that he can be used as a favorable matchup at any stage of the game.

With the young leggie Ravi Bishnoi in the lineup, the bowling attack has been successful in preventing boundary violations, with just 19% of boundaries conceded compared to last year's 22%.

