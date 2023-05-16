LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 16th, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants will face the Mumbai Indians in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this LSG vs MI clash on Tuesday, May 16.

The Lucknow Super Giants are coming off a thrilling win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. The bowlers did a decent job to restrict SRH to 182/6. In reply, their batters played some explosive knocks to get the team across the line with four balls to spare in the last over.

Mumbai Indians faced the Gujarat Titans in their last game and beat them convincingly. On the back of a scintillating ton from Suryakumar Yadav, they posted 218 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and defended the total successfully to prevail by 27 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the LSG vs MI game.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – 8.5 credits

Nicholas Pooran in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Lucknow Super Giants)

Nicholas Pooran played a match-winning knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow Super Giants’ last fixture. Chasing 182, Pooran walked out to bat at five and hit three boundaries and four sixes to score 44* off just 13 balls, to help his side scale the chase with four balls to spare.

Pooran is one of the cleanest ball-strikers going around in world cricket. He is acing the finisher’s role for the Super Giants this season. With the form he is in, you can rely on him to earn you valuable points in the LSG vs MI clash.

#2 Marcus Stoinis (LSG) – 8.5 credits

Marcus Stoinis spotted during practice (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Lucknow Super Giants)

Marcus Stoinis is a vital cog in Lucknow’s batting lineup. The right-handed all-rounder has been holding the innings nicely for the Super Giants this season and has the ability to accelerate. He played a good knock of 40 off 25 balls to help his side chase down 183 against SRH.

Stoinis is more than capable with the ball and will be handy while facing the Mumbai Indians at home. You can make him captain or vice-captain as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball in the LSG vs MI contest.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 9 credits

Suryakumar Yadav in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

Suryakumar Yadav lit up the Wankhede Stadium the other day when he smashed a fantastic ton against the Gujarat Titans. He brought up his maiden IPL fifty with a six on the last ball of the innings. His knock of 103* off 49 balls comprised 11 fours and six maximums.

Suryakumar is in rich form with the bat and is Mumbai Indians’ leading run-scorer in the competition, with 479 runs to his name in 12 outings. He averages 43.55 with the bat and is striking at 190.84. With the form he is in, he is a must-pick in your Dream11 side.

