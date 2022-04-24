LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 37

According to the IPL schedule 2022, the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Mumbai Indians have been dismal in IPL 2022 with no wins in seven matches. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan haven't performed to their usual lofty standards, leaving them shorthanded on most occasions. The five-time champions now face a strong Lucknow side who have so far won four out of their seven games in their debut season. KL Rahul, who was the star of the show with a century in the reverse fixture, will look to lead LSG to another win over Mumbai. But with Rohit and Co. due for a big performance, an intriguing game beckons in Mumbai.

LSG vs MI Probable Playing 11 Today

MI XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat and Riley Meredith.

LSG XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

Match Details

LSG vs MI, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 37

Date and Time: 24th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The previous game at this venue saw over 420 runs being scored and another high-scoring fixture could be on the cards. The bowlers might not get much help, with dew adding to their misery. A change of pace and maintaining wide lines will be key for the bowlers, who will need to contend with the shorter square boundaries as well. Wickets in hand will be important, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be par at the venue, with the pitch unlikely to change much during the course of the game.

Today’s LSG vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Although Quinton de Kock has been in decent form for the Lucknow Super Giants, he hasn't fired in recent games. The southpaw is one of the best openers in this format and would be keen to play a big knock against his former team. While Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are fine options as well, De Kock is a must-have in your LSG vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma hasn't been in the best of form in IPL 2022, unable to help MI get good starts. Despite his poor form, Rohit is a fine player in this format, with his record speaking for itself. With the Mumbai Indians captain due for a big innings, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is one of the best all-rounders in the world, with his experience also serving him well. He has been a revelation with the ball, especially in the death overs, but his batting prowess hasn't come to the fore just yet. Given the conditions on offer, Holder is a good addition to your LSG vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah, who is perhaps the best bowler in the world, has not been great in IPL 2022. The star pacer has been economical, but doesn't have too many wickets to show for his efforts. But given Bumrah's wicket-taking ability in this format, he can be backed to claim a few in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul (LSG) - 357 points

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 371 points

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 349 points

Important stats for LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Suryakumar Yadav - 232 runs in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 58.00

KL Rahul - 265 runs in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 44.17

Avesh Khan - 11 wickets in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 20.09

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

LSG vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Tilak Varma, Jason Holder, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Jason Holder, Daniel Sams, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

