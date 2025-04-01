LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 1, 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 13th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 1, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both teams enter this match on the back of morale-boosting wins and will be keen to convert them into longer winning runs.

LSG bounced back from the heartbreak of a close defeat against DC with a strong bowling and batting performance against SRH on Thursday. PBKS, on the other hand, won their only fixture of the season so far against the Gujarat Titans last Tuesday, courtesy of a power-packed batting performance.

In what should be an entertaining encounter between two exciting teams, let's look at three Dream11 differential picks who could make a difference tonight.

#3 Prince Yadav (BOWL) (LSG)

LSG seamer Prince Yadav could finish this season with the reputation of being one of IPL 2025's best finds. Against a destructive SRH batting lineup that most experts were backing to get 300, Prince bowled a stellar spell of 1/29 in four overs, picking up the big wicket of Travis Head.

Known for his hit the deck bowling style and pin-point yorkers, Prince provides skipper Rishabh Pant the freedom to use him across different stages of the game. Against a team like PBKS, wickets can fall across the innings as was evident with the ultra-aggressive batting style they displayed against GT.

After two impressive showings to start this season, but with only one wicket to show for it, this could be the game where Prince Yadav explodes. He is a solid Dream11 differential to include in your teams as a result.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (PBKS)

Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

Well, it's not often that you see one of the most expensive buys of the auction and the IPL's leading wicket-taker end up with differential-level ownership. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was one of PBKS' big-money signings at the IPL 2025 Auction, with the management shelling out ₹18 crores to secure his services.

Chahal's first outing didn't exactly go the way the team would've hoped for, with the GT batters taking him for plenty of runs. However, Chahal has 205 IPL wickets to his name and simply can't go too long without getting his name in the wickets column.

On what should be a much more balanced and spin-friendly surface than Ahmedabad, Chahal should definitely be among the wickets for PBKS and would be a smart Dream11 differential pick.

#1 Prabhsimran Singh (WK) (PBKS)

Amidst lots of expectations, Prabhsimran Singh's first IPL 2025 innings ended rather tamely as he sliced a short delivery from Kagiso Rabada straight down the throat of the fielder at third man. The uncapped wicketkeeper-batter was one of PBKS's retentions at the auction, and he has already shown what he's capable of in the IPL, albeit with not much consistency.

Prabhsimran is a fearsome boundary hitter, and when he gets going, he can make any bowling attack look pedestrian. Now, the LSG bowlers did a great job against SRH, but on paper, they're still significantly weaker than some other teams, especially in the new-ball bowling department.

If Prabhsimran can manage to avoid an early dismissal, a big score could await him and those who back him on Dream11.

