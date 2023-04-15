LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 21

The 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction.

The Lucknow Super Giants have been one of the teams to beat this season, winning three out of their four games so far. While the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis have impressed for them, it has been the Super Giants' bowling attack that has stood tall.

The Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are on a two-match losing streak with their middle order struggling for form of late. However, they have a decent bowling attack led by the duo of Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh, holding them in good stead.

With both sides keen on bagging the two points on offer, a cracker of a contest beckons in Lucknow.

LSG vs PBKS Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 21

The Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will lock horns in the 21st match of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Saturday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Match 21

Date and Time: April 15th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 reasons why RR are the team to beat in IPL 2023

LSG vs PBKS pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 21

While the average first innings score in Lucknow reads 157 this season, the pitch hasn't been great to bat on. The previous game saw spinners account for eight out of the 13 wickets, holding them in good stead. While dew could play a role, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

in IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

1st-innings score: 157

2nd-innings score: 130

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

LSG vs PBKS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Jaydev Unadkat/Amit Mishra.

Punjab Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matt Short, Jitesh Sharma (c), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis/Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (4 matches, 141 runs, SR: 220.31)

Nicholas Pooran has been brilliant in a lower-middle-order role, scoring 141 runs in four matches. He has a strike rate of 220.31 this season, amongst the best in the competition.

Given Pooran's ability against spin and his form, he is a good pick for your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Prabhsimran Singh (4 matches, 83 runs, SR: 169.83)

Prabhsimran Singh has shown glimpses of his form this season, scoring 83 runs in four matches. While he has a strike rate in excess of 160, Prabhsimran is also capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order.

With Prabhsimran being a decent player of pace and spin, he is a good addition to your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Krunal Pandya (34(23) & 3/18 in the previous home game vs SRH)

Krunal Pandya was the player of the match in the Lucknow Super Giants' last home game. He scored 34 runs batting at No. 4 and starred with a three-wicket haul against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Given the conditions on offer, Krunal should be a fine addition to your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 14.33)

Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant for the Punjab Kings, picking up six wickets in three matches at the time of writing. Arshdeep has impressed with the new ball in particular, taking early wickets consistently.

He has a decent slower ball to fall back on, which should hold him in good stead while making your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

LSG vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has blown hot and cold this season with only 81 runs in four matches. While he has looked sedate at times with the bat, Rahul is one of the best batters in the IPL with an average in excess of 35.

With Rahul due for a big score with the bat, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran, like KL Rahul, has shown glimpses of what he is capable of this season. He has 49 runs and one wicket to his credit this season. While Curran is likely to play as a floater in the side with the bat, his bowling ability, especially his cutters, will be crucial against Lucknow.

Given his skill set and the conditions on offer, Curran is a fine captaincy pick for your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats KL Rahul 81 runs in 4 matches Mark Wood 9 wickets in 3 matches Ravi Bishnoi 6 wickets in 4 matches Arshdeep Singh 6 wickets in 3 matches Shikhar Dhawan 225 runs in 3 matches

LSG vs PBKS match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 21

Ravi Bishnoi has been brilliant for the Super Giants, picking up six wickets in four matches. He has claimed four of his six wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, holding him in good stead. With Bishnoi in decent form coming into this game, he is a good differential pick for your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, click here!

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Sam Curran (vc), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mark Wood, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Prabhsimran Singh (c)

Batters: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Krunal Pandya, Matt Short

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi (vc)

Poll : 0 votes