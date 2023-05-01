LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - May 1st, 2023

Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will feature the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Ekana Sports City, scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Monday, May 1.

In their previous encounter, LSG emerged victorious against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by a margin of 56 runs. Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers played crucial innings, scoring 72 and 54 runs, respectively, which helped LSG set a challenging target of 258 runs for PBKS to chase.

The LSG bowlers, particularly Yash Thakur and Naveen-ul-Haq, were exceptional and prevented PBKS from achieving the target by taking four and three wickets each.

RCB, on the other hand, faced the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match and lost by 21 runs. Despite restricting KKR to a total of 200 runs, RCB's bowlers could only manage to take five wickets, with Vijay Kumar and Wanindu Hasaranga taking two each. While chasing, Virat Kohli scored a half-century, but RCB's remaining batsmen were unable to contribute enough runs, resulting in their defeat.

With several standout performers on both sides, this article will provide suggestions for the captain and vice-captain selections when building an LSG vs RCB Dream11 team.

#3 Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 7.5 Credits

Kyle Mayers in action for LSG (Twitter/IPL)

Kyle Mayers has been in great form in IPL 2023. He currently ranks as the eighth-highest run scorer, having scored 297 runs in just eight innings at an average of 37.12, with a high score of 73.

The LSG player can be a valuable captain choice for the LSG vs RCB Dream11 team. With a strike rate of 160.54 and 26 boundaries, Mayers is a reliable batsman who can be expected to score big runs in the match.

#2 Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 9 Credits

Faf Du Plessis in action RCB (PC: Twitter/IPL)

Faf du Plessis has been in exceptional form this IPL season, currently ranking as the second-highest run-scorer. He has scored 422 runs in just 8 innings at an average of 60.28, with a high score of 84.

The RCB batter could be a valuable captain's choice for the upcoming match against LSG in the Dream11 team. With a strike rate of 167.46 and 61 boundaries, du Plessis is a reliable and experienced player who can be expected to score big runs in the match.

#1 Mohammad Siraj (RCB) - 9 Credits

Mohammed Siraj has been impressive in the IPL 2023 season, currently ranking as the third-highest wicket-taker. He has taken 14 wickets in eight innings, bowling 192 balls at an average of 16.64, with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

Siraj could be a valuable captain choice in the LSG vs RCB Dream11 team. With an economy rate of 7.28 and a strike rate of 13.71, he has been an effective bowler who can be expected to take wickets in the match.

