LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 70

The 70th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is the last league stage match of the season and will decide the fate of the 1st Playoff. Punjab Kings have already qualified for the Qualifier 1. If Royal Challengers Bengaluru win today's match, they will join the Punjab Kings. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, will be playing today's match to impress their fans.

These two teams have played a total of 5 head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 3 matches while Lucknow Super Giants have won 2 matches.

LSG vs RCB Match Details

The 70th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 27 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LSG vs RCB, 70th Match

Date and Time: 27th May 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is good for both bowlers and batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 420 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

LSG vs RCB Form Guide

LSG - Won 6 of their last 13 matches

RCB - Won 8 of their last 13 matches

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XI

LSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav (impact)

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (wk & c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rajat Patidar (impact)

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 301 runs in the last 10 matches. Nicholas Pooran is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Mitchell Marsh are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 548 runs in the last 12 matches and is amongst the leading run scorers of the season. Rajat Patidar is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Krunal Pandya will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 105 runs and taken 15 wickets in the last 12 matches. Shahbaz Ahmed is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Bhuvneshvar Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshvar Kumar. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an exceptional record. He has taken 13 wickets in the last 11 matches. Avesh Khan is another good bowler for today's match.

LSG vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records. He has smashed 548 runs in the last twelve matches.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is another crucial pick from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 301 runs in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for LSG vs RCB, 70th Match

Krunal Pandya

Phil Salt

Mitchell Marsh

Nicholas Pooran

Virat Kohli

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, P Salt

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, M Marsh, A Badoni

All-rounders: K Pandya, R Shepherd

Bowlers: A Khan, B Kumar, W O'Rourke

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, P Salt, R Pant

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, M Marsh, A Badoni, M Agarwal

All-rounders: K Pandya

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, W O'Rourke

