LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 31

The 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Lucknow Super Giants have been sensational in their debut IPL season, winning four out of their six games so far. Their balance and depth has served them well, with the likes of KL Rahul and Avesh Khan leading the way with the bat and ball, respectively. However, they face a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore side who boast the same win-loss record. Although RCB come into the game on the back of a strong performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC), there is still room for improvement in their batting. With both teams keen to sustain their winning runs, a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood.

LSG XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

Match Details

LSG vs RCB, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 31

Date and Time: 19th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting pitch awaits the two sides at the DY Patil Sports Academy, there should be ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers might get some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace and hitting hard lengths will be the way to go in the backend of the innings. The average first-innings score at the venue in IPL 2022 is 171, with teams preferring to chase upon winning the toss due to the dew factor.

Today’s LSG vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: KL Rahul stormed back into runscoring form courtesy of a sensational hundred against the Mumbai Indians (MI) last week. The Lucknow Super Giants captain is one of the most consistent batters in IPL history, with his records speaking for themselves. Taking into account his good record against Bangalore, Rahul is a must-have in your LSG vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli, despite being one of the most decorated batters in IPL history, is due for a big performance this season. The former RCB captain has failed to get going, often throwing his wicket away. However, a player of his class and ability cannot be kept down for too long, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has shown glimpses of his explosive batting ability in recent games, even scoring a fifty against the Delhi Capitals last week. Apart from his ability against spin, Maxwell can hold his own against pace as well. With Maxwell likely to have a go with the ball too, he is a good addition to your LSG vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi has been the go-to bowler for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Although he has only picked up five wickets so far, his economy rate of 7.17 holds him in good stead. With the leg-spinner expected to have a decent match-up against the RCB batters, Bishnoi could pick up a few wickets today.

Click here to view the IPL winners list.

Top 3 best players to pick in LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul (LSG) - 357 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 371 points

Dinesh Karthik (RCB) - 349 points

Important stats for LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Karthik - 197 runs in 6 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 209.57

Wanindu Hasaranga - 11 wickets in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 17.73

Avesh Khan - 11 wickets in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 17.09

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Marcus Stoinis, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Josh Hazlewood and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis.

Edited by Samya Majumdar