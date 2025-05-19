LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 19, 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) battle it out in the 61st match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 19, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The hosts have a slim chance of making the playoffs if they win their remaining three matches, and a game against the already-eliminated SRH is a good place to start for the out-of-form LSG side. However, Pat Cummins and Co. certainly have enough firepower with the bat to trouble LSG, especially if their bowlers can replicate their performance from the match against DC.

Let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials in what is another crucial game in the playoffs race.

While he might've played in only four matches so far in IPL 2025, it's safe to say that SRH has unearthed a dependable overseas pacer for the future in Eshan Malinga.

The Sri Lankan seamer has impressed in his limited game-time this season, picking up six wickets in four outings, and has been unlucky not to have more to his name, with some close decisions and dropped catches going against him.

He has been comfortable bowling at all stages of the game, and his entry point late in the powerplay is an ideal time for wicket-taking. His good mix of variations and wicket-taking lengths makes him a genuine wicket-taker, and he's certainly a quality Dream11 differential for this match.

#2 Rishabh Pant (WK) (LSG)

Can Rishabh Pant score his second half-century of IPL 2025 tonight?

The less said about Rishabh Pant's IPL 2025 season, the better. The ₹27 crore investment on Pant at the auction for LSG hasn't paid off yet, with the keeper-batter enduring a tough campaign, scoring only 128 runs in 10 innings at a poor strike rate of 99.22.

However, in pretty much every match, it's quite tempting to select Pant in your teams because one knows how good a player he has been both in the IPL and for the national team, and it's only a matter of time before he regains his run-scoring touch.

While he's a risky selection given his tendencies to hold himself back in the batting order and let someone like Ayush Badoni or David Miller go ahead of him to retain the batting momentum, Pant's outrageous range of shots and role in the team as a wicket-keeper makes him a Dream11 differential with quite a high points ceiling.

Kamindu Mendis is likely to make it to SRH's playing XI for this match, with Travis Head not recovering in time from his bout of COVID-19. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has made a couple of handy contributions this season with both the bat and the ball, but is yet to really explode in either department.

That could happen in this match, with him likely to bat in the top order in the absence of Head. Kamindu has been a revelation in the longer formats for Sri Lanka, and his stroke play could be the right match for a venue like the Ekana which's not going to be as high-scoring as some of the other grounds in the league.

With his bowling also greatly increasing his Fantasy cricket value, Kamindu Mendis is another Dream11 asset with a high points ceiling, making him a great differential pick.

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More