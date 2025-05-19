LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 19, 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 61st match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 19, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

With 10 points to their name and three games remaining, the hosts still have a chance of making the playoffs if they win their remaining three matches, and a flurry of other results go their way. Their form has taken a nosedive in the second half of the season, and they'll hope to return to winning ways after suffering three consecutive losses prior to this one.

It has been a season to forget for Pat Cummins and SRH, but after a morale-boosting bowling effort in the eventually abandoned contest against DC, they'll back themselves to deliver another solid performance tonight and give their fans something to cheer for.

Ad

Trending

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this fixture.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG)

Can Pooran return to form with a big knock tonight?

After a terrific start to the season, it has been a disappointing second half of IPL 2025 for both Nicholas Pooran and LSG. The Caribbean keeper-batter has aggregated only 61 runs in his last five matches, and his poor run of form has coincided with LSG's string of defeats as well.

Ad

However, he remains a fearsome batter to bowl to, and with every game being must-win from this point for LSG, Pooran will look to lead from the front as a batter. His record at the Ekana isn't the greatest, but his terrific numbers against SRH perhaps cancel out his sub-par venue record.

He's one of the best ball-strikers in this league, and if he can avoid an early dismissal and gets his eye in, he could easily play a destructive knock tonight, and is a quality Dream11 captaincy choice.

Ad

#2 Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH)

In the absence of his opening partner Travis Head, the onus will fall on Abhishek Sharma to deliver a quick start at the top for SRH. Abhishek has had a mixed bag of outings in IPL 2025, with a couple of spell-binding knocks interspersed with some very cheap dismissals.

He fell quite early to Shardul Thakur in the reverse fixture, and will want to make up for the same and score plenty of runs tonight. LSG's new-ball bowling has been found wanting throughout the season, and a player of Abhishek's caliber could be destructive in this match.

Ad

His very high boundary percentage and attacking batting style make Abhishek Sharma a solid Dream11 captaincy choice for this match.

#1 Aiden Markram (ALL) (LSG)

Based on runs scored, IPL 2025 could well be Aiden Markram's best season in the IPL, with the Proteas batting all-rounder needing only 34 runs in the last three matches to best his previous highest tally of runs in a single IPL season (381 in IPL 2022).

Ad

While he hasn't been as consistent as he'd have liked to in the second half of the season, Markram has played some vital knocks for LSG, making four half-centuries in IPL 2025. He has been a very safe fielder and has also contributed with the ball when required.

His off-spin could come in handy today against the SRH LHBs, boosting his Dream11 point-scoring potential. If he can avoid playing some ungainly shots and get dismissed early, there's a great chance that he could haul big on Dream11 tonight.

He's surely one of the best Dream11 captaincy choices for this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More