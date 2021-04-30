MI v CSK, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Mumbai Indians square off against Chennai Super Kings in the 27th match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on the 1st of May, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Star Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) collide in the what is known as the El Classico of the IPL as they are the two heavyweight teams and two of the most successful IPL teams. Both teams are coming off commanding victories.

MI have started off inconsistently, like they usually do. They lost their opening encounter but their bowling attack helped them win two on the bounce, defending lowish totals. However, a couple of successive losses derailed them a bit. The batting wasn’t firing on slow Chepauk decks and only Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were the ones who got big runs.

However, the defending champions will be happy with the way Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard batted in the last game against Rajasthan Royals. The track in Delhi also helped shot-making. The bowling has been reliable and pretty consistent. Thus, MI will be looking to build some momentum after their last win.

MI v CSK Head to Head

But the five-time champions run into a high-flying CSK side who are on a five-match winning streak. The CSK batting has fired on all cylinders and the CSK openers are the ones that have led the charge. The middle-order has chipped in well too while the bowling has got the job done despite being a little inconsistent.

In fact, all of CSK’s wins have been by comfortable and commanding margins. As a result of that, their net run rate has rocketed up to +1.475 and they are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Now, they face their nemesis. MI have had the wood over CSK over the last few years. Since the start of 2015, MI have won nine games while CSK have ended up on the winning side only thrice. Thus, MS Dhoni and co will want to correct that record as well.

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma might not have got a big score in the last but he has been batting really well. He is at the top of the run charts for MI this season. He has got just fifty but he has constantly got solid starts. The MI skipper has amassed 215 runs at an average of 35.83. Thus, he has threatened to get a big score in almost every game. Moreover, Rohit has a good record against CSK while playing. Rohit has scored 626 runs which includes seven half-centuries against MS Dhoni and co. Thus, he will be a top captaincy option.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been in solid touch this season and has been a revelation at No. 3 for CSK. He has got a brisk start almost every game and he is striking at 155.78 in this IPL 2021. He has scores of 36, 46, 26, 25 and 15 in the five games that he has played so far. Moreover, he has been bowling well too and has returned with four wickets at an economy rate of 6.63. The off-spinning all-rounder has bowled just 11 overs in five games but with a few left-handers in the MI top-order, he should fancy his chances. Thus, Ali can be backed as fantasy captain as well.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

MI v CSK Fan2Play Team Tips

2-Player Team

Rohit Sharma, Moeen Ali

3-Player Team

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Moeen Ali

4-Player Team

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali

11-Player Team

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, Moeen Ali, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

