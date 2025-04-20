MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 20, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to battle it out in the 38th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the second iteration of the IPL's El Clasico this season, with CSK comfortably getting past MI in their first meeting.

Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the points table, but come into this match on the back of wins. MI are arguably in a better position with three wins in seven matches, including two on the trot leading up to this one. CSK, on the other hand, just broke a five-match losing streak with a thrilling win over LSG, and will want to maintain the winning momentum.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this match.

Deepak Chahar's start to his career at MI hasn't gone the way he'd have hoped for, with the seamer picking up only five wickets in seven outings at a sub-par economy rate of 10.47. The main concern with picking Deepak Chahar as a Dream11 option is the lack of certainty over him completing his full quota of overs.

However, opposition sides have hesitated to bowl spin when Shivam Dube is at the crease, and that boosts Chahar's chances of bowling outside the powerplay. The wicket at the Wankhede also certainly assists the new-ball bowlers, and given CSK's powerplay troubles, Chahar could have some success with the ball tonight.

He picked up a two-wicket haul and also scored some vital runs in the reverse fixture, and could be a handy Dream11 differential tonight.

The Chennai Super Kings made lots of fans happy with the inclusion of young Shaik Rasheed in the playing XI against LSG, and the Andhra Pradesh batter didn't disappoint and got the team off to a flier in the powerplay. The 20-year-old struck six boundaries in his 19-ball 27 and timed the ball beautifully.

On what should be a much better batting surface at the Wankhede than the wicket at the Ekana, Rasheed could enjoy another solid outing if he can survive the opening overs of swing from the MI seamers.

Openers always have high point ceilings, and this youngster could be a strong Dream11 differential tonight.

#1 MS Dhoni (WK) (CSK)

MS Dhoni is CSK's third-highest run-scorer in IPl 2025.

CSK captain MS Dhoni could prove to be a great Dream11 differential option tonight. Dhoni has actually been one of CSK's most important batters this season, and his good record against MI and his point-scoring potential behind the stumps make him a pretty good choice for this fixture.

With 130 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 158.53, Dhoni has been busier than he would've anticipated as a batter this season. His finishing abilities were crucial in CSK's nervy win over LSG in their previous outing, and on a much better six-hitting ground like the Wankhede, Dhoni could enjoy a much better evening with the bat.

While his ever-shifting batting position has resulted in reduced ownership levels, Dhoni could be a powerful differential option.

