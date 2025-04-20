MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 20, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off in the 38th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The reverse fixture at Chennai ended in a four-wicket win for CSK, despite Vignesh Puthur's three-wicket-haul.

However, since that contest, CSK's campaign has gone downhill as they suffered five straight defeats before breaking that run in their most recent outing against LSG. Meanwhile, MI have propped up their campaign somewhat and come into this match on the back of successive wins over DC and SRH.

Let's now look at three Dream11 captaincy options who could shine in this fixture.

CSK's opening batter Rachin Ravindra could be a solid Dream11 captaincy pick for tonight's match. The Kiwi batting all-rounder was the match-winner for CSK with the bat in the reverse fixture as he patiently batted his way to an unbeaten 45-ball 65* to guide CSK to a win in the run-chase.

He has had a middling campaign since, but with Devon Conway not in CSK's plans for now, Ravindra is the senior batter in that top order and will take the onus upon himself to lead the batting unit. On what should be a belter of a batting wicket at the Wankhede, his pristine timing and great shot selection should see him thrive tonight.

Tilak Varma could be an interesting Dream11 captaincy option for this fixture. The southpaw was MI's best batter in the reverse fixture against CSK, and his game against spin is arguably the best of all the batters in the MI middle-order.

In five innings against CSK, Tilak has smashed 169 runs at an average of 56.3. Since his uncharacteristically slow innings contributed to MI's defeat against LSG, Tilak has been striking the ball really well and comes into this match in good form.

His record against CSK and his tendency to step up even when wickets fall around him make Tilak a smart Dream11 captaincy pick.

Can Hardik Pandya lead MI to a win over their arch rivals?

Hardik Pandya missed MI's first match of the season against CSK, and buoyed by his side's terrific performance against SRH, he'll be determined to lead from the front and help his side grab a win in this much-hyped fixture.

Hardik has been bowling brilliantly all season, and was very unlucky to finish with only one wicket against SRH. His bowling style that encourages batters to take him on bodes well for his wicket-taking chances. He has also shown signs of coming back to his best with the bat, playing some vital cameos leading up to this match.

His all-round point-scoring potential makes him a solid and bankable Dream11 captaincy choice in a fixture that has been really hard to predict.

