MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 33

The 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The two most successful franchises in IPL history, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are reeling in the bottom half of the points table. While MI are yet to win a game in IPL 2022, CSK have fared slightly better with just one win in six games. Mumbai Indians will be desperate to get off the mark with a much-needed win today and will bank on the likes of Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah to shine. But with CSK showing signs of improvement over the last few games, Mumbai won't have it easy. With both teams eager to bag the two points on offer, an intriguing game beckons in Mumbai.

MI vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

MI XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills/Riley Meredith.

CSK XI

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan/Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary.

Match Details

MI vs CSK, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 33

Date and Time: 21st April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, with the average first-innings score in IPL 2022 at the venue being 172 runs. While the surface offers decent carry and bounce, the pacers won't get much swing. But there could be some turn available for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Dew is likely to play a big role in the second innings, helping the batters. Chasing has been the norm in IPL 2022 and it isn't likely to change anytime soon.

Today’s MI vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan, after a bright start to his IPL 2022 campaign, has blown hot and cold. But he remains Mumbai's go-to batter in the top order, with his explosiveness often serving the five-time champions well. With the CSK bowling attack not in the best of form, Kishan is a good addition to your MI vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a fine fifty against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Gaikwad is CSK's best bet with the bat, with his knack for anchoring an innings serving him well. Given the conditions on offer, the right-handed opener is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has shown glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball, but is due for an all-round performance in IPL 2022. While the CSK captain has struggled to inspire his team this season, Jadeja remains a valuable asset, capable of winning games single-handedly. In addition to Jadeja's big-hitting prowess in the death overs, he will also be key with the ball in the middle overs, making him a handy pick in your MI vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is perhaps the best bowler in the world with his skill-set and effectiveness across all phases of an innings being second to none. However, his IPL 2022 numbers aren't quite noteworthy with only four wickets to show for his efforts. With the Mumbai Indians speedster looking threatening in recent games, one can count on him to pick up a few wickets today.

Top 3 best players to pick in MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Tilak Varma (MI) - 307 points

Shivam Dube (CSK) - 338 points

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 330 points

Important stats for MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Dewald Brevis - 117 runs in 4 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 172.06

Dwayne Bravo - 10 wickets in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 18.10

Shivam Dube - 226 runs in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 45.20

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Jasprit Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dewald Brevis, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Jasprit Bumrah and Murugan Ashwin.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar