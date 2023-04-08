MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 12

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction.

Mumbai Indians did not have the best of starts to their IPL 2023 campaign, coming up short against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Regardless of their poor start, MI have a decent roster, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma due for big scores with the bat.

Mumbai are up against an upbeat Chennai Super Kings side that comes into the game on the back of a big win against the Lucknow Super Giants. Although MS Dhoni and Co. boast a strong batting unit, they would want their bowlers to step up as well.

With two of the most successful IPL franchises going head-to-head, a thrilling contest beckons at the Wankhede.

MI vs CSK Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 12

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 12th match of IPL 2023 in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: April 8th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

MI vs CSK pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 12

The average first-innings score at the Wankhede in the last three IPL matches reads 161, indicating a decent batting track. Pacers accounted for over 60 percent of the wickets at the venue over those three matches. Dew should come into play, enticing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Last 3 IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1st-innings score: 161

2nd-innings score: 163

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 0

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 3

MI vs CSK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No injury concerns for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan and Jofra Archer.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala/Maheesh Theekshana and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

MI vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (2 matches, 48 runs, Average: 24.00)

Devon Conway struck some form in the previous game with a 29-ball 47 against the Super Giants. He has a decent IPL record of 300 runs at a strike rate of 144.23.

With Conway being a decent player of both pace and spin, he is a good pick for your MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Tilak Varma (84 off 46 in the previous game vs RCB)

Tilak Varma was the star of the show in the previous game for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 84 runs off just 46 balls. Although Tilak is likely to play in the middle order, he is a fine player of spin and can score quick runs across all phases.

With Tilak in good form, he is a fine addition to your MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Cameron Green (5 off 4 & 1/30 in the previous game vs RCB)

Cameron Green had a lukewarm outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring five runs and picking up a wicket. He is a talented all-rounder who is capable of scoring quick runs and holding his own with the ball.

With Green likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a top pick for your MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 20.00)

Rajvardhan Hangargekar started his IPL season in fine fashion, picking up three wickets against the Gujarat Titans. Although he had a quiet outing against the Super Giants in the previous game, Hangargekar has been Chennai's best pacer so far.

Given his batting ability as well, Hangargekar is a fine pick for your MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

MI vs CSK match captain and vice-captain choices

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali was the Player of the Match in the Super Kings' win over the Super Giants, picking up four wickets with his off-spin. In addition to his bowling exploits, Moeen is one of the more explosive batters in the IPL with a strike rate of 143.81.

Given his all-round skill set, Moeen is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is a quality top-order batter with 2659 runs in 124 IPL innings to his credit. While he averages nearly 30 in the IPL, it is Surya's strike rate of 136.43 that holds him in good stead.

With Surya due for a big score for the Mumbai Indians, he is a top captaincy pick for your MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ishan Kishan 10(13) in the previous game Jofra Archer 0/33 in the previous game Ruturaj Gaikwad 149 runs in 2 matches Moeen Ali 4 wickets in 2 matches Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3 wickets in 3 matches

MI vs CSK match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 12

Jofra Archer did not make a great debut for the Mumbai Indians, conceding 33 runs in his four overs against the Royal Challengers. Archer has 46 wickets in 36 IPL matches at an average of 22.04.

With Archer likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a fine differential pick for your MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (c), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali (vc), Cameron Green, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff

