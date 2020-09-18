MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

After months of uncertainty, this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) action is finally here as the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener in Abu Dhabi.

Both teams come into IPL 2020 with contrasting fortunes. MI were hit by the withdrawal of leading wicket-taker Lasith Malinga, while CSK were massively impacted by the departure of vice-captain Suresh Raina and the pulling out of veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Rohit Sharma's side are the favourites to go the distance in IPL 2020, given their immense depth in all departments. However, their poor record in the UAE (they have 5 losses in 5 games) is something that they will be wary of in this year's tournament.

The Men in Yellow, on the other hand, are rather unfancied in IPL 2020 for perhaps the first time ever, with the majority of their players on the wrong side of 30. But with MS Dhoni at the helm of the side and a strong spin attack at their disposal, CSK cannot be ruled out.

The latest instalment in the most historic IPL rivalry kicks off what is expected to be a tightly-contested, riveting tournament. Ahead of the MI vs CSK IPL 2020 season opener, we take a look at 3 players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been an underrated presence of MI in the IPL

With more than 900 runs over the last two IPL seasons, Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent performers for MI. His proficiency against spin, coupled with his ability to switch gears when needed, make him an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

MI captain Rohit Sharma has stated that he is likely to open the innings, which means that Yadav could come in at either No. 3 or No. 4. This would give him amle time to play the sheet anchor role, and he could score heavily in IPL 2020 right from the outset.

The classy right-hander is yet to be capped by India, but that could all change after his performances in IPL 2020.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been tipped by experts to have an excellent IPL 2020 campaign

Ravindra Jadeja is one of CSK's most valuable players, and his role in the team has increased further due to the withdrawal of Suresh Raina. Being the only recognised left-hander in team with Sam Curran still in quarantine after flying in from England, he could be promoted up the order to take on the left-arm spin of Krunal Pandya and the leg-spin of Rahul Chahar.

Moreover, Jadeja will be a handful if the wickets offer grip and turn, especially in the absence of Harbhajan Singh. The all-rounder has been tipped by experts to have an excellent IPL 2020 campaign, and he could get the season off to a great start by bagging a significant amount of Dream11 points in the MI vs CSK match.

#1 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya had a brilliant IPL 2019

Hardik Pandya had an incredible IPL 2019 campaign in which he became the first-ever Indian to record more than 400 runs and take more than 10 wickets in a single season, and he could begin from where he left off last year.

The Baroda all-rounder has worked on his fitness extensively in the recent past, and even went on record to say that his injuries have helped him become a better player. Being one of the first names on the MI team sheet and a crucial contributor in both departments, Pandya could even better this tally in IPL 2020.

Pandya is incredibly destructive against spinners and his style of bowling could work in the UAE, making him the ideal candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs CSK IPL 2020 season opener.