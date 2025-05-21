MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 21, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off in the 63rd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As we go deep into the business end of IPL 2025, only two teams have their fate undecided as of yet. MI and DC have neither been eliminated nor have qualified for the playoffs, and they're set to take each other on in a must-win contest in their quest to make the top four.

The reverse fixture was an absolute humdinger, with MI pulling off a miraculous comeback win after Karun Nair's 89 had put DC well ahead in their run chase. DC will hope to hit back strongly in this reverse fixture, with a win tonight knocking them out of contention for the playoffs.

It's time now to look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this clash.

Could Deepak Chahar strike with the new ball for MI tonight?

Deepak Chahar hasn't had the kind of season he'd have hoped for after being signed by MI for a hefty sum ahead of IPL 2025. The new-ball expert hasn't quite been able to deliver in that phase of the game, picking up eight wickets in ten outings at an expensive economy rate of 9.31 this season.

He hasn't been a dependable Dream11 option in most matches in IPL 2025, but the rain-curtailed nature of this one certainly opens a few doors for him to shine. Bowlers naturally become better picks the more the overs reduce in this current points system, and with inclement weather favoring pacers, Chahar could get plenty of help from the conditions as he takes the new ball.

While a risky punt because of a lack of guarantee over him completing his full quota of overs, Deepak Chahar could prove to be a shrewd Dream11 differential.

DC signed Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman as a temporary replacement for Mitchell Starc. However, his first IPL 2025 match didn't turn out how he'd have liked it to, with the entire DC bowling attack taken to the cleaners by the GT openers.

However, with figures of 0/24 in three overs, Mustafizur was one of the few DC bowlers to get away relatively unscathed from the GT openers' assault. DC's bowling unit has let them down in their last few matches, and Mustafizur is likely to step up and bowl the tough overs for them in their remaining two games of the season.

For reasons similar to why Chahar could be a good differential pick, Mustafizur, who's likely to lead DC's pace battery now, could be a strong left-field Dream11 option in this match.

It's not often you see a batter come out on top in a contest against Jasprit Bumrah, but hard-hitting finisher Ashutosh Sharma is one of the few who has done so. He is yet to be dismissed by the Indian seamer and has scored 18 runs off 10 balls against him, and despite the limited sample size, that could well be what makes him a viable Dream11 choice tonight.

While Ashutosh usually bats at No. 7 for DC, the potentially shortened nature of this match could lead to his team promoting him up the batting order. His powerful, yet unconventional batting approach could see him pepper all parts of the grounds with boundaries, as he's someone who only needs 8-9 balls to register a sizeable Dream11 haul.

A high-risk, high-reward type of pick, Ashutosh Sharma could be an explosive differential for this fixture.

