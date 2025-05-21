MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 21, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 63rd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With five teams eliminated and three teams confirmed qualified for the playoffs, it's a straight shootout between MI and DC for that final spot in the top 4. A win for the hosts in this clash will mean curtains for DC's chances of making the playoffs, but a DC win or a No Result will take it to their respective final games of the season to determine which of them makes it to the knockouts.

With heavy rain expected in Mumbai, the chances of a full and uninterrupted game is fairly low, but fans will be hoping for some cricketing action in what's arguably the most high-stakes match of IPL 2025.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this clash on paper.

Suryakumar Yadav is the 4th-highest run-scorer of IPL 2025 coming into this match,

One of the best batters in IPL 2025, Suryakumar Yadav, will be keen to help his side secure a playoff berth in these final two matches of the group stage. India's T20I captain has had a fabulous IPL 2025, smashing 510 runs in 12 innings at an average of 63.75 and a terrific strike rate of 170.57!

He played a pivotal role in MI's resurgence after a slow start to the season, and is arguably their most in-form batter coming into this match. His negative match-up against Axar Patel aside, there's very little that stands against SKY and a sizeable Dream11 haul in this match.

Given his lightning-quick strike rate, he's sure to face as many balls as possible even in a rain-curtailed match, and is a quality Dream11 captaincy pick.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI)

Easily the most dependable bowler in the league, one can be rest assured that regardless of how many overs this game is reduced to (or not), Bumrah will definitely complete his full quota of overs.

The MI seamer has made a major impact in reviving MI's IPL 2025 campaign, much like SKY, picking up 13 wickets in eight outings at an economy rate of 6.68, and is the team's second-highest wicket-taker despite missing four games due to an injury.

Bowlers could be much better Dream11 options than batters in a rain-curtailed match, and in such a situation, Bumrah becomes an automatic Dream11 captaincy choice.

#1 KL Rahul (WK) (DC)

A bulk of DC's hopes of a win in this match will rest squarely on the shoulders of KL Rahul. The 33-year-old returned to form with a well-paced 65-ball 112* against GT in DC's last outing, but it unfortunately came at a losing cause, with the GT opening pair making a mockery of the DC bowling lineup.

While KL will hope for more support from his teammates, the numbers suggest that this is his match to conquer. Rahul has one of the best batting records against arguably IPL's strongest franchise, scoring 965 runs at an average of 74.2.

He also loves batting at the Wankhede Stadium, and has scored 634 runs at an average of 63.4 and a strike rate of 147.8 in T20s.

These excellent numbers and Rahul's position at DC as the rock of their batting unit make him a bankable Dream11 captaincy option for tonight's fixture.

