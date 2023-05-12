MI vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 12th, 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will play host to this MI vs GT clash on Friday, May 12.

Mumbai defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring contest in their last game. The MI bowlers struggled to hit the right areas as RCB posted 199 on the board. Chasing 200, the batters stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in just 16.3 overs.

The Titans are also coming into this contest on the back of a win in their previous fixture. They beat the Lucknow Super Giants comprehensively. GT openers contributed heavily as it helped them finish their innings on 227/2. The bowlers then restricted the Super Giants to 171/7 to win the game by 56 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the MI vs GT game.

#3 Mohit Sharma (GT) – 7 credits

Mohit Sharma celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Mohit Sharma is having a fantastic time in this year’s IPL. Representing the Gujarat Titans, the right-arm pacer is using all his experience and is stepping up for his side in crunch situations. Mohit has picked up 12 wickets in eight games in IPL 2023 so far and averages 13.25 with the ball.

Mohit starred with the ball in GT’s last game. Defending 228, Mohit bowled beautifully and picked up four wickets, giving away 29 runs in his four overs.

His variations will be crucial while bowling at the Wankhede Stadium in the MI vs GT clash on Friday.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 9 credits

Suryakumar Yadav in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

Suryakumar Yadav was unstoppable for the Mumbai Indians in their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chasing 200, the talismanic scorer walked out to bat at No.3 and played a blistering knock of 83 off just 35 balls to help his side chase down the total comfortably. He hit seven boundaries and cleared the fence six times.

Suryakumar has found form in the second half of IPL 2023. Despite failing in the first few games, he has scored 376 runs in 11 games, becoming MI’s leading run-scorer in the competition.

With the form he is in, you can rely on him to fetch points in the MI vs GT contest.

#1 Shubman Gill (GT) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill receiving an award (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Gujarat Titans)

Shubman Gill is in a purple patch of his career. The right-handed batter is in rich form with the bat in the last 12 months and is a vital cog in the Titans’ batting lineup. He has already amassed 469 runs in 11 games in this year’s IPL.

Gill led the charge along with Wriddhiman Saha in their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants. Gill hit two fours and seven maximums and remained unbeaten on 94 off just 51 balls to power his side to 227/2. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 side on Thursday.

