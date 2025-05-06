MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 6, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 56th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the playoff race heating up, this is one of the most important matches of the season, with the winner receiving a major boost in their quest to finish in the Top 2.

MI comes into this match on the back of an almost unprecedented six-match winning run and look on course to extend it. With both the batting and bowling units firing on all cylinders, they're looking unbeatable at the moment.

One of the four teams to beat them this season is the Gujarat Titans. With seven wins and three defeats to their name, they've also been a very hard team to defeat, and come into this match on the back of a comfortable win over SRH.

Let's now look at three Dream11 captaincy choices in this crunch IPL 2025 fixture.

Jos Buttler's stellar IPL 2025 campaign simply refuses to slow down. The English keeper-batter has scored 470 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 169.06. He has been in fine form all season, scoring five half-centuries so far. Against a quality MI seam-bowling attack, GT's top-order will be tested.

However, Buttler has a high Not Out% this season, and despite his high strike rate, he has batted cautiously, taking the risks against the right bowlers. His potential for points behind the stumps also adds to his Dream11 appeal. One of the most in-form players in the league, Buttler is a solid Dream11 captaincy option for this match.

Sai Sudharsan has been in wonderful form all season.

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most consistent batters the IPL has seen, and has very rarely not crossed the 30-run mark in an IPL match. The southpaw is currently one run behind Virat Kohli in the Orange Cap race and will aim to play an innings of substance tonight to retake the lead.

He enjoys a decent record against MI in the IPL, and his technical solidity should hold him in good stead against the in-form MI bowlers. He has the composure and attrition to see off the good deliveries and dispatch the bad ones to the boundaries, and doesn't really have a discernible weakness in his game.

He's a dependable Dream11 armband pick for this match.

Suryakumar Yadav broke the record for the most consecutive 30+ scores (11 this season) in the IPL after smashing a 23-ball 48* against the Rajasthan Royals in MI's previous outing. He has been a major reason for MI's outstanding six-game winning run coming into this fixture, scoring 475 runs at a terrific strike rate of 172.73.

He enjoys batting against the Titans and at the Wankhede Stadium, and despite the threat of Kagiso Rabada, his form and outrageous range of shots make him a deadly batter to bowl to. He has quite a high Dream11 points ceiling and is one of the best captaincy choices for this match.

