MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 27, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off with the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the 45th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It's the first match of the Sunday doubleheader, with the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clashing later in the day.

Ad

Both MI and LSG are on the same number of points (10) coming into this match, although it's the hosts who have the wind behind their sails. Rohit Sharma's return to form has coincided with them winning four games in a row prior to this one, and they'll look to make it five in five and move into the top four.

LSG, meanwhile, suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of DC in their last outing and would want to return to winning ways this evening.

Ad

Trending

It's time now to turn our attention to the top three Dream11 differentials in this match.

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

#3 Prince Yadav (BOWL) (LSG)

LSG seamer Prince Yadav could have a major role to play with the ball in this fixture. The 23-year-old Delhi-based right-arm pacer has bowled impressively, but has been unlucky to have only one wicket to his name in four matches so far.

Ad

Bowling in the most run-scoring phases of the game, Yadav has exhibited great control over his yorkers. He has also been bowling quickly, a factor that's crucial to wicket-taking at the Wankhede Stadium.

While having a low economy rate against MI is next to impossible, Prince Yadav's wicket-taking style of bowling could see him enjoy his first multi-wicket haul in the IPL. While a risky option, he could be a useful Dream11 differential in this fixture.

Ad

#2 Vignesh Puthur (BOWL) (MI)

Impressive left-arm leg-spinner Vignesh Puthur could be a massive Dream11 differential in this fixture. In Karn Sharma's potential injury-enforced absence, Vignesh could retain his place in the MI playing XI and make a huge impact in this fixture.

Day games always tend to assist spinners a tad more, and the LSG batters have definitely looked less fluent against spin than they have against pace this season. Vignesh's attacking bowling style and fearless approach make him a potent wicket-taker.

Ad

He's certainly a solid Dream11 differential for this match.

While Rishabh Pant's captaincy has been impressive, his batting has left a lot to be desired.

The record-breaking ₹27-crore buy at the auction, Rishabh Pant hasn't paid much dividends to LSG so far in IPL 2025. The skipper's form has been the main reason why the Super Giants don't have another couple of wins to their name, with only 106 runs to his name in eight innings at a poor strike rate of 96.36.

Ad

However, his quality as a batter is known to one and all, and on what should be a good batting surface at the Wankhede, Pant could well get some runs under his belt in this fixture. He was severely criticized for his decision to demote himself down the order against DC and should bat at No. 4 this evening.

Given his boundary-hitting abilities and his role behind the stumps, Pant is a Dream11 asset with a high points ceiling and a powerful differential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More