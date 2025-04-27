MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 27, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off with the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the 45th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It's the first match of the Sunday doubleheader, with the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clashing later in the day.
Both MI and LSG are on the same number of points (10) coming into this match, although it's the hosts who have the wind behind their sails. Rohit Sharma's return to form has coincided with them winning four games in a row prior to this one, and they'll look to make it five in five and move into the top four.
LSG, meanwhile, suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of DC in their last outing and would want to return to winning ways this evening.
It's time now to turn our attention to the top three Dream11 differentials in this match.
MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match
#3 Prince Yadav (BOWL) (LSG)
LSG seamer Prince Yadav could have a major role to play with the ball in this fixture. The 23-year-old Delhi-based right-arm pacer has bowled impressively, but has been unlucky to have only one wicket to his name in four matches so far.
Bowling in the most run-scoring phases of the game, Yadav has exhibited great control over his yorkers. He has also been bowling quickly, a factor that's crucial to wicket-taking at the Wankhede Stadium.
While having a low economy rate against MI is next to impossible, Prince Yadav's wicket-taking style of bowling could see him enjoy his first multi-wicket haul in the IPL. While a risky option, he could be a useful Dream11 differential in this fixture.
#2 Vignesh Puthur (BOWL) (MI)
Impressive left-arm leg-spinner Vignesh Puthur could be a massive Dream11 differential in this fixture. In Karn Sharma's potential injury-enforced absence, Vignesh could retain his place in the MI playing XI and make a huge impact in this fixture.
Day games always tend to assist spinners a tad more, and the LSG batters have definitely looked less fluent against spin than they have against pace this season. Vignesh's attacking bowling style and fearless approach make him a potent wicket-taker.
He's certainly a solid Dream11 differential for this match.
#1 Rishabh Pant (WK) (LSG)
The record-breaking ₹27-crore buy at the auction, Rishabh Pant hasn't paid much dividends to LSG so far in IPL 2025. The skipper's form has been the main reason why the Super Giants don't have another couple of wins to their name, with only 106 runs to his name in eight innings at a poor strike rate of 96.36.
However, his quality as a batter is known to one and all, and on what should be a good batting surface at the Wankhede, Pant could well get some runs under his belt in this fixture. He was severely criticized for his decision to demote himself down the order against DC and should bat at No. 4 this evening.
Given his boundary-hitting abilities and his role behind the stumps, Pant is a Dream11 asset with a high points ceiling and a powerful differential.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS