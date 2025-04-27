MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 27, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will go up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of IPL 2025. The contest will be held on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams are on five wins in nine outings. A win today will definitely boost their chances of finishing in the Top 2. MI come into this match in much better form, with a hat-trick of wins behind them. A more inconsistent LSG side, however, struggled to put up a fight against the Delhi Capitals in their last outing, surrendering tamely to concede an eight-wicket win.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices in what should be a high-scoring, high-octane clash.

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

#3 Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran has been troubled by the slower short delivery this season.

Nicholas Pooran's explosive start to the season has died down a tad, and the Caribbean powerhouse will look to regain his form in this fixture. Pooran is still the 3rd-highest run-scorer this season, scoring 377 runs in nine innings at an average of 47.12 and a strike rate of 204.89.

The dimensions at this venue, and the relatively batter-friendly conditions, are made for someone like Pooran, and if he can survive the MI pacers' plan to target him with the slower short delivery, he could be in for a massive score tonight. His high boundary % and devastating six-hitting abilities make Pooran a quality Dream11 captaincy choice.

Consistency has always been an issue for Aiden Markram, and while he has played a few sparkling knocks in the IPL in the past, he hasn't been able to string them together. However, his move to LSG has brought out the best in this classy Proteas batter, with Markram scoring three half-centuries in the last four matches.

He has also begun taking up an increased role with the ball, something which we could see again today, as his spin could be useful against MI's LHBs, especially with this being a day game. He has taken on every kind of bowler in the powerplay, and could race away to a big Dream11 haul before you know it.

His all-round potential makes him a bankable Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has returned to his belligerent best in T20 cricket and has led MI's resurgent run of form leading up to this match. SKY has delighted the MI fans and the neutrals with his strokeplay, helping his side finish off run chases quite quickly and boost their Net Run Rate in the process.

The 360-degree batter was MI's highest run-scorer in the reverse fixture as he comfortably took on the LSG bowling unit to make a 43-ball 67. At a venue he knows inside out, Suryakumar is well-placed to add to his runs tally in this fixture and record a big score.

He's a terrific Dream11 captaincy option for this game.

