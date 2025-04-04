MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 16

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Mumbai Indians have won one of their last three matches. They made a comeback in the tournament at their home ground as they won against the Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. The Lucknow Super Giants, too, have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to the Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

These two teams have played a total of six head-to-head matches. The Lucknow Super Giants have won five matches, while the Mumbai Indians have won only one match.

MI vs LSG Match Details

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 4 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI vs LSG, 16th Match

Date and Time: 4 April 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is neutral with good opportunities with bat and ball. The last match played at this venue was between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings, where a total of 348 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

MI vs LSG Form Guide

MI - W L L

LSG - L W L

MI vs LSG Probable Playing XI

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, and Rohit Sharma (impact).

LSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Prince Yadav (impact).

MI vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 189 runs in the last three matches. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh and Suryakumar Yadav are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Marsh is in exceptional form and smashing runs in almost every match, scoring 124 runs in the last three matches. Tilak Varma is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Aiden Markram and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Hardik will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. Will Jacks is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Shardul Thakur

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Shardul has taken six wickets in the last three matches. Deepak Chahar is another good bowler for today's match.

MI vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is one of the most crucial picks from the Lucknow Super Giants, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can, once again, smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 189 runs in the last three matches.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is one of the most crucial picks from the Mumbai Indians squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for MI vs LSG, 16th Match

Nicholas Pooran

Mitchell Marsh

Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav

Ryan Rickelton

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: R Rickelton, N Pooran

Batters: S Yadav, T Varma, M Marsh

All-rounders: H Pandya, A Markram, W Jacks

Bowlers: D Chahar, S Thakur, T Boult

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: R Rickelton, N Pooran, R Pant

Batters: S Yadav, T Varma, M Marsh

All-rounders: H Pandya, W Jacks

Bowlers: R Bishnoi, S Thakur, T Boult

