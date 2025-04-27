MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 45

The 45th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) squaring off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Mumbai Indians have made a great comeback in the tournament as they have won five of their nine matches. They are currently placed fifth on the points table. Lucknow Super Giants, too, have won five of nine matches. They lost their last match to Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets.

The two teams have played a total of 7 head-to-head matches. Lucknow SuperGiants have won 6 matches while Mumbai Indians have won only one.

MI vs LSG Match Details

The 45th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 27 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game begins at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI vs LSG, 45th Match

Date and Time: 27th April, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is neutral with good opportunities for bat and ball. Pacers are crucial in the first innings and chasing is easier due to dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 353 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

MI vs LSG Form Guide

MI - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

LSG - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

MI vs LSG Probable Playing XI

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma (impact)

LSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav (impact)

MI vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 377 runs in the last nine matches of the season. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Suryakumar Yadav

Mitchell Marsh and Suryakumar Yadav are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Suryakumar Yadav is in exceptional form and smashing runs in almost every mact. He has smashed 373 runs in the last nine matches of the season. Rohit Sharma is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Aiden Markram will open the innings for his team and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 326 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last nine matches. Will Jacks is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Trent Boult

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Trent Boult has taken 10 wickets in the last nine matches. Jasprit Bumrah is another good bowler pick for today's match.

MI vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is one of the most crucial picks from Lucknow SuperGiants as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 377 runs in the last nine matches.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is one of the most crucial picks from the Mumbai Indians squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 104 runs and taken 12 wickets in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for MI vs LSG, 45th Match

Nicholas Pooran

Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav

Ryan Rickelton

Aiden Markram

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, N Pooran

Batters: S Yadav, R Sharma, M Marsh

All-rounders: H Pandya, A Markram, W Jacks

Bowlers: J Bumrah, S Thakur, T Boult

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, N Pooran, R Pant

Batters: S Yadav, R Sharma, A Badoni

All-rounders: H Pandya, A Markram

Bowlers: J Bumrah, R Bishnoi, T Boult

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More