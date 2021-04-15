PBKS v CSK, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Punjab Kings square off against Chennai Super Kings in the seventh match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 16th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The head to head record is heavily skewed in favour of CSK with a record of 15-9 but the two teams had contrasting starts to their respective 2021 campaigns.

Punjab Kings were involved in a super high-scoring game against Rajasthan Royals that saw more than 430 runs scores between the two sides. However, Punjab survived a stunning 119-run assault from Sanju Samson as they recorded a thrilling four-run win to kickstart their season with two points. The batting was exceptional as the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda helped PBKS to get to 221.

However, the bowling and some abysmal fielding almost cost Punjab the game. The overseas pacers and leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin were disappointing but Mohamed Shami and Arshdeep Singh delivered at crunch situations to ensure Punjab were on the right side of the thriller. The KL Rahul-led side will be hoping they can get better with the ball, especially at the death but there were a lot of positives from that win.

Meanwhile, CSK got off to a sluggish start, both in their first game and in the tournament on the whole. MS Dhoni and co were slow to get off the blocks with the bat and they paid the price in the end. Despite the middle-order rescue which helped CSK put on 188 batting first, it felt they were at least 20-25 runs short as the bowling looked clueless and toothless. They were smashed around and were taken apart by the Delhi openers.

As Dhoni mentioned in the post-match presentation, his bowlers need to get better with their execution and learn from the first game. Else, it could be an encore against a power-packed Punjab batting line-up. Also, CSK will be hoping their openers give them a better start and lay the platform for the middle-order to come and explode.

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Captaincy Picks

Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle is relishing his new role at No. 3 and has performed really well at that spot since the start of the 2020 season of the IPL. At No. 3, he has scored 328 runs in eight innings while striking at 137.82 since the start of the last season. The Universe Boss looked in good touch in the first game against RR as he scored a 28-ball 40 but he looked well-set for more. Thus, Gayle will be a massive threat once again with the short boundaries at the Wankhede and can be backed as fantasy captain for this game.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali may not be the most favourite option among captaincy picks. However, the England off-spinning all-rounder is someone who can have an impact with both bat and ball. He batted at No. 3 in CSK’s first game and looked in good touch as he scored 36 off 24 balls. In addition to this, he bowled fairly well and had a couple of catches dropped off him. Thus, Ali will continue to be the key for CSK.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

PBKS v CSK Fan2Play Tips

2-Player Team

Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis

3-Player Team

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Moeen Ali

4-Player Team

KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali

11-Player Team

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur

