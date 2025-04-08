PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 8, 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8, at the Maharaja Yadavindra International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. It's the second match of a Tuesday doubleheader, with LSG and KKR squaring off in the afternoon game.

PBKS have started this season well, winning two out of their first three matches. However, following the defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, they'll look to bounce back and perform better in Mullanpur, their home ground, where they've unfortunately had very little success.

CSK, meanwhile, find themselves in dire straits, with the lack of intent and fight in their hat-trick of defeats a cause for concern. They'll look to get back to their basics, bowl well, and bat with more stability and intent and look to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Let's now look at three players who could be useful Dream11 differentials in this match.

#3 Anshul Kamboj (BOWL) (CSK)

The highly rated Anshul Kamboj should make his CSK debut in this match and could be a very handy Dream11 differential. The talented seam-bowling all-rounder was scouted and picked by MI in the IPL and featured in a couple of games last season. However, it was CSK that shelled out ₹3.40 crores to secure his services at the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Kamboj comes into the IPL on the back of a terrific domestic season for Haryana and could be a handful for the PBKS batters to deal with on what should be a pace-friendly surface in Mullanpur. While he is a bit of an unknown commodity in the IPL, the 24-year-old is a genuine wicket-taker and is worth taking a punt on in Dream11.

#2 MS Dhoni (WK) (CSK)

Well, you wouldn't have expected to see this at the start of the season, but MS Dhoni is actually the highest point-scoring wicket-keeper available in this fixture. The CSK wicketkeeper has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 138 in four matches and has also been very busy behind the stumps.

He loves batting against the Punjab Kings, and in 28 innings against the franchise, 'Thala' averages 41.8 at a strike rate of 148.7. Given how fragile CSK's batting unit has looked, one can expect Dhoni to get some time out in the middle once again.

While he isn't the most conventionally appealing Dream11 pick, Dhoni could be a very useful differential.

Shashank Singh should be batting much higher up the order for PBKS.

One of the best players in IPL 2024, Shashank Singh, was deservedly retained by PBKS as one of their uncapped players. He blazed away to a 16-ball 44* in PBKS's first match against GT to power them to 243/5 before playing a small cameo of 10* in their more recent defeat to RR.

PBKS has acknowledged that they need to use their resources better, and especially considering his prowess against spin, Shashank is likely to bat higher up the order in this fixture. He is a clean striker of the ball against both spin and pace, and becomes an even better option if Punjab are chasing.

While the uncertainty in his batting position creates a small risk, he remains a top Dream11 differential for this match.

