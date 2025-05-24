PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 24, 2025

The 66th match of IPL 2025 will be played on Saturday, May 24, between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). Jaipur's iconic Sawai Man Singh Stadium will host this match.

It is the final league match of the season for the Delhi Capitals, who have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs. The Capitals lost their previous do-or-die match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Even if they beat the Punjab Kings by a grand margin, the Capitals will finish fifth.

With nothing to gain or lose, the Capitals will probably try out some of their benched players and give them an opportunity to display their talent in IPL 2025. On the other side, the Punjab Kings will look forward to continuing their winning momentum and finishing in the top two of the points table.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST in Jaipur. Before the Dream11 teams are locked in, here's a look at three players who can prove to be differential picks in this contest between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals.

#3 Shashank Singh (BAT) (PBKS)

Shashank Singh scored a half-century against RR (Image: Getty)

Shashank Singh has performed brilliantly with the willow in IPL 2025, but he is not among the popular picks as he bats lower down the order. The likes of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, and Shreyas Iyer are better options to earn more fantasy points from the Punjab Kings batting department.

However, in the last match that the Punjab Kings played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Shashank scored a brilliant half-century. Shashank smashed five fours and three sixes during his 30-ball 59 against the Rajasthan Royals.

The upcoming match between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals will also be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. Hence, picking Shashank in the fantasy team may not be a bad move.

#2 Mustafizur Rahman (BOWL) (DC)

In the absence of Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman will have the onus of bowling the death overs for the Delhi Capitals. Rahman scored 53 fantasy points for DC in their last IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians.

Death bowlers always have a high chance of scoring big in fantasy cricket. Still, at the time of writing, less than 20% of Dream11 users picked Mustafizur in their fantasy teams. If DC bowl first, Rahman can end up taking two or three wickets, making him a differential pick for the upcoming IPL 2025 contest.

#1 Harpreet Brar (BOWL) (PBKS)

Harpreet Brar won the Man of the Match award in Punjab Kings' last match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. The spinner scalped three wickets, dismissing the dangerous trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Riyan Parag to help Punjab win the match.

Brar's inclusion costs only six credits in the Dream11 team selection. Despite the cheap price, only 15.63% of users have picked Brar in their fantasy teams at the time of writing. Considering the fact that the upcoming match will happen in Jaipur and DC's batting lineup is not in the best form, Brar can return with multiple wickets once again for the Punjab Kings.

