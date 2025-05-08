PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 8, 2025

By Shreyas
Modified May 08, 2025 16:36 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants
Marcus Stoinis could be a strong Dream11 differential in this match.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in the 58th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 8, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. This is the first meeting between the two teams in IPL 2025.

PBKS look on course to be the first team to officially make the playoffs, which they can achieve with a win tonight. Shreyas Iyer and Co. are in excellent form, and come into this match on the back of a dominant win over LSG at the same venue.

The same can't be said about DC, who were lucky to avoid a third consecutive defeat away against SRH, and were saved by the rain, earning a point from that match.

Nearly every game in the business end of this season is crucial, and this one is no different. Let's look at three players who could prove to be game-changing Dream11 differentials.

#3 Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (PBKS)

Injuries and a 'Horses for Courses' approach to team selection have meant that the Punjab Kings have chopped and changed their playing XI quite a bit this season, especially when it comes to the overseas players. Stoinis has played only eight matches this season and hasn't made much impact.

However, he has been striking the ball decently in the death overs, and this could be the game where he steps up and plays a big knock. A venue like Dharamshala, with its relatively small dimensions, is made for players who can power the ball over the fence, and Stoinis certainly fits that description.

While the uncertainty around his batting position makes him a risk, his power-hitting abilities and potential to deliver with the ball make him an interesting Dream11 differential.

#2 T Natarajan (BOWL) (DC)

It's been really surprising to see him on the sidelines for so long, but T Natarajan is all set to bowl his first ball in IPL 2025 tonight. Bought for a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the auction by DC, Natarajan was named in the DC playing XI for the first time this season in the match against SRH, but didn't get an opportunity to bowl with the game getting washed out.

The left-arm seamer will aim to solve DC's inconsistent bowling in the middle and death overs. A genuine wicket-taker with a killer yorker and a whole array of variations to boot, Natarajan needs to get into his rhythm quickly if DC wants to keep this PBKS batting lineup in check.

He could be a very strong Dream11 differential option for this match.

#1 Nehal Wadhera (BAT) (PBKS)

Nehal Wadhera's battle with the DC spinners is one to keep an eye on.

Belligerent southpaw Nehal Wadhera will be a crucial batter for the Punjab Kings in this fixture. Scoring 210 runs at an average of 30.00 and a strike rate of 148.93, Wadhera has played an able foil to the top 3, providing crucial bursts of acceleration in the middle and death overs for PBKS.

This is a venue tailor-made for hitters like him, and his battle with the likes of Vipraj, Kuldeep, and Axar, is one to keep an eye on. He's a wonderful player of spin, and on what should be a batter-friendly venue, a big score is definitely on the cards for Wadhera.

He's a powerful Dream11 differential in this fixture.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
