Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday, April 13. The PBKS vs GT match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan, started their campaign with two wins on the trot against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). They lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in their previous game.

The Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, also began with wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). But they slumped to a three-wicket defeat at the hands of the Knight Riders in their previous game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for PBKS vs GT. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) – 9 credits

Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS. Courtesy: IPL

Shikhar Dhawan should be a must in your Dream 11 team for the PBKS vs GT match. The southpaw is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023, having racked up 225 runs from three matches at an average of 225 and a strike rate of 149. He also has the highest individual score of 99*.

#2 Rashid Khan (GT) – 9 credits

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Rashid Khan is currently at the peak of his powers and you should pick him for the PBKS vs GT match. The leg-spinner has picked up eight wickets from three games at an economy rate of 7.83. He also became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in IPL 2023, achieving the feat against Nitish Rana’s Knight Riders.

#1 Shubman Gill (GT) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Shubman Gill is having a dream run in 2023 and should be a must in your Dream 11 team for the PBKS vs GT match. The right-handed batter has scored 116 runs from three matches at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 145, with a top score of 63. It will be tough to stop him if he gets going.

