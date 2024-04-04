PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 17

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Punjab Kings had a mediocre start to the 2024 season as they won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match against Lucknow SuperGiants by 21 runs. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are fifth in the points table with two wins of their three matches.

These two sides have locked horns three times, and Gujarat Titans have dominated Punjab Kings in two matches. Last time when these two teams met, Gujarat Titans won by six wickets.

PBKS vs GT Match Details

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs GT, 17th match

Date and Time: 4th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise where there is not much for bowlers. Pacers are crucial in death overs where they are able to get a few wickets. The last IPL match played here was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 330 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets. Gujarat Titans have won eight of their 12 matches at this venue.

PBKS vs GT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

PBKS - L L W L L

GT - W L W L W

PBKS vs GT Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Shikhar Dhawan ©, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill ©, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Sai Sudharsan

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 118 runs in just five matches at this venue. Wriddhiman Saha is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 218 runs in 13 matches against Punjab Kings.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has an average of 69 at this venue and 57 against Punjab Kings. Shikhar Dhawan and Sai Sudharsan are other good batter picks for today's match. Shikhar Dhawan has smashed 105 runs in three head-to-head matches.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Azmatullah Omarzai and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Azmatullah Omarzai will be playing his first match against Punjab Kings but has taken three wickets in two matches at this venue.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan. They have excellent head-to-head records. Mohit Sharma is another good bowler who has taken 25 wickets in 11 matches at this venue.

PBKS vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is playing an anchor role for Punjab Kings this time He is completing his quota of overs and also batting in the Top order. He has smashed 86 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches. This makes him the best captain option.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill loves performing against Punjab Kings and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has an average of 57 in 11 matches against Punjab Kings. He has also smashed 862 runs in just 15 matches at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs GT, 17th match

Sam Curran

Shikhar Dhawan

Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan

Rashid Khan

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to win grand leagues in this match.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Saha, J Bairstow

Batters: S Dhawan, S Sudharsan, S Gill

All-rounders: A Omarzai, S Curran

Bowlers: R Khan, K Rabada, A Singh, M Sharma

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Saha, J Bairstow

Batters: S Dhawan, S Sudharsan, S Gill, P Singh

All-rounders: A Omarzai, S Curran

Bowlers: R Khan, H Patel, M Sharma