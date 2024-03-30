PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 11

The 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Lucknow SuperGiants (LKN) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Punjab Kings had a mediocre start to the 2024 season as they won one of their last two matches. They lost their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets. Lucknow SuperGiants, on the other hand, lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

These two sides have locked horns three times, and Lucknow SuperGiants have dominated Punjab Kings in two matches. Last time when these two teams met, Lucknow SuperGiants won by 56 runs.

PBKS vs LKN Match Details

The 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on March 30 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs LKN, 11th match

Date and Time: March 30 2024, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is quite slow where spinners usually have a very crucial role. The last IPL match played here was between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow SuperGiants, where a total of 349 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets. The team batting first has won 10 of the last 21 matches here.

PBKS vs LKN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

PBKS - L W L L W

LKN - L L W W W

PBKS vs LKN Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

LKN Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq

PBKS vs LKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 221 runs in just six matches at this venue. Nicholas Pooran is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 85 runs in just four matches against Punjab Kings.

Batters

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan smashed 43 runs last time when he played at this venue. Jonny Bairstow and Devdutt Padikkal are other good batter picks for today's match. Bairstow has smashed 32 runs in his only head-to-head match.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Marcus Stoinis and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Liam Livingstone is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with the bat, but also show their dominance with bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kagiso Rabada and Naveen ul Haq. They have excellent head-to-head records. Ravi Bishnoi is another good bowler who has taken five wickets in the last three head-to-head matches. He also has taken nine wickets in seven matches at this venue.

PBKS vs LKN match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is the kind of player who should never be underestimated. He is completing his quota of overs and also batting in the upper-middle order. He has smashed 86 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches. This makes him the best captain option.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul loves performing against his old team, the Punjab Kings and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has an average of 34 in nine head-to-head matches against the Punjab Kings. He smashed 58 runs in the last match against the Rajasthan Royals.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs LKN, 11th match

KL Rahul

Sam Curran

Shikhar Dhawan

Liam Livingstone

Marcus Stoinis

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for spinners, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making experienced players or spin all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to win grand leagues in this match.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, Q de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: S Dhawan, J Bairstow

All-rounders: M Stoinis, L Livingstone, S Curran

Bowlers: R Bishnoi, K Rabada, N Ul Haq

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, KL Rahul

Batters: S Dhawan, D Padikkal

All-rounders: M Stoinis, L Livingstone, S Curran, K Pandya

Bowlers: R Bishnoi, K Rabada, H Brar