PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 4, 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) go up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 4, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. It's the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, with KKR hosting RR in the first match of the day.

PBKS have fared quite well this season and come into their 5th home match on the back of an away win against CSK. LSG have won and lost five games apiece this season and will need to win consistently to make it to the playoffs. They'll need their heavily stacked top three to deliver in this match in what should be a high-scoring encounter.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this clash.

Xavier Bartlett could shine with the new ball for PBKS.

Aussie seamer Xavier Bartlett is expected to return to the PBKS playing XI for this fixture. On what should be a seamer-friendly Dharamsala wicket, Bartlett's prowess with the new ball could trouble the LSG batters tonight.

An expert powerplay bowler, Bartlett starred in that phase in the BBL for Brisbane Heat, and has consistently picked up wickets in the first six overs in the IPL. While he doesn't have the highest points ceiling, Bartlett could be a handy Dream11 differential pick in this match, especially if it seems like there's assistance in the wicket for the seamers.

#2 Rishabh Pant (WK) (LSG)

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant's miserable season continued as he fell for another single-digit score in their 54-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians last week. He has been able to score only 110 runs in nine innings this season at a poor strike rate of 98.21.

Pant's record against PBKS is also quite poor, and on paper, this may not be the right time to pick him. However, everything we know about this top player suggests otherwise. One of the most exciting batters in the IPL and the most expensive buy at the auction, Pant certainly has the firepower to single-handedly steer his team to a win.

It's only a matter of time before he returns to form and plays an innings of substance, and while risky, he is a powerful Dream11 differential.

This could be the game where Josh Inglis explodes for the Punjab Kings. He has played a couple of cameos so far, with his batting position still uncertain on the team, but at a venue where pacers rule the roost, this Australian batter could score big with his inventive batting.

Inglis is a terrific boundary-hitter with the ability to access all parts of the ground, and much like Jacob Bethell's refreshing knock against CSK last night, Inglis has the ability to pepper boundaries across the ground. He could also score some handy points through his wicket-keeping, making him a strong Dream11 differential tonight.

