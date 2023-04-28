PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 28th, 2023  

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 28. The PBKS vs LSG match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The Super Giants have had their fair share of ups and downs in the tournament. They are placed in the middle of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.547 courtesy of wins in four out of seven matches.

The Kings are also in a similar position, but have an inferior net run rate compared to that of their upcoming opponents. PBKS are also waiting for their skipper, Shikhar Dhawan, to get fit at the earliest.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for PBKS vs LSG. Pick your players wisely.

#1 Sam Curran (PBKS) – 8.5 credits

Sam Curran has been a key player for his team in the tournament and should be picked for the PBKS vs LSG match. He has scored 142 runs from seven matches at an average of 28.40 and a strike-rate of 149.48. He is also the fourth-highest run-scorer for PBKS after Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma. Curran has also picked up five wickets.

#2 KL Rahul (LSG) – 9 credits

KL Rahul is currently the leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament. The right-handed opening batter has scored 262 runs from seven matches at an average of 37.43 and a strike-rate of 113.91. Although he has not quite been at his best, he can fetch useful points for fantasy users.

#3 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) – 8.5 credits

Arshdeep Singh has simply been outstanding for the Kings and fantasy users should pick him for the PBKS vs LSG match. The pacer has picked up 13 wickets from seven matches at an average of 15.69. He bowled brilliantly at the death against MI and has been a genuine wicket-taker.

