RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 3, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 52nd match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 3, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The reverse fixture of this fierce southern rivalry saw RCB end their poor away record against CSK by registering a 50-run win. CSK's campaign has gone downhill since, with MS Dhoni and Co. becoming the first team to be eliminated from playoffs contention.

Meanwhile, RCB have gone from strength to strength, winning seven games in 10, and sit pretty in the top 4, with a win today all but securing them a spot in the playoffs.

In what is a much-anticipated clash, let's look at three Dream11 differentials who could star tonight.

While the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been in the limelight in RCB's very solid bowling unit, Yash Dayal has been an under-rated contributor. The left-arm seamer has picked up nine wickets so far, including two big ones in the reverse fixture against CSK.

His ability to strike upfront with the new ball and trouble the batters later on with his variations makes him quite a capable wicket-taker. Change of pace and slower balls have worked quite well against the CSK batters this season, and Dayal's array of such deliveries could see him add to his wickets tally tonight.

He could be a strong Dream11 differential in this fixture.

Ayush Mhatre's battle with Josh Hazlewood will be one to watch out for.

The IPL's commitment to unearthing the next gems of Indian cricket has gone to another level this season, with pretty much every team housing a rising star. Even CSK, a side known for prioritizing experience over youth, has handed out plenty of game time to promising youngsters, and the 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre has grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

While he hasn't made a big score yet, Mhatre has batted quite fluently in the top order, making scores of 30 and 32 in his first two outings at strike rates in excess of 150. While his cheap dismissal against PBKS may have caused his ownership levels to drop, he remains a strong Dream11 pick.

While a risky choice against the in-form RCB new-ball battery, Mhatre's high points ceiling and boundary-hitting abilities makes him an able Dream11 differential.

#1 MS Dhoni (WK) (CSK)

CSK skipper MS Dhoni could be a smart Dream11 differential in this fixture. Despite batting lower down the order at No. 7 or No. 8, Dhoni is CSK's 4th-highest run-scorer with a solid strike rate of 148.03.

Against a quality RCB bowling lineup, CSK's batting unit will definitely be put to the test, potentially bringing Dhoni to the crease earlier than expected. Dhoni has an outstanding record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL - smashing 547 runs in 15 innings at an average of 68.4 and a terrific strike rate of 181.7!

Even if he plays a small cameo at the death, that, combined with his points behind the stumps could result in a sizeable Dream11 haul, making him a potent differential pick.

