RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 3, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 52nd match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 3, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB have been brilliant throughout the tournament, and is currently placed 3rd on the points table with seven wins in 10 matches. They picked up their first points at home in their last match at the Chinnaswamy against RR, and will want to make it back-to-back home wins tonight.

CSK have only pride to play for, and it'll be interesting to see if the lack of pressure frees them up and lets them take revenge against their southern rivals for the defeat in the reverse fixture.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this fixture.

#3 Sam Curran (ALL) (CSK)

Despite their defeat to SRH, Sam Curran's blistering 47-ball 88 was a welcome change for CSK, a team that has been lacking the big scores from the top order. The English all-rounder appears to have made the No. 3 spot in the team his own, and after a couple of average outings with the bat, he seems to have returned to his pre-IPL 2025 form.

On what should be a pretty good surface to bat on at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the in-form Curran could rack up the Dream11 points. While he is yet to shine with the ball this season, he has historically been an effective bowler in the IPL, and this could be the game where he also stars with the ball for CSK.

With plenty of all-round point-scoring potential, he could be a solid Dream11 captaincy option in this match.

The RCB fans have been delighted with the exceptional performances of their ace seamer Josh Hazlewood and rightly so. The Aussie pacer has single-handedly swung multiple games in his side's favor, and is second on the Purple Cap leaderboard, with 18 wickets in only 10 matches at a terrific bowling average of 17.28.

The CSK batters have lost plenty of wickets all season, and facing the testing lines and lengths of Hazlewood isn't about to change that pattern. Hazlewood picked up a three-wicket haul in the reverse fixture, and against an arguably weaker CSK batting lineup than the one that took guard in that match, another Dream11 haul looks likely.

He could be a dependable captaincy choice for this match.

Virat Kohli has been really consistent this season.

One of the most in-form batters in the league right now, Virat Kohli is stepping up as the leader of RCB's batting unit, scoring six half-centuries in 10 outings so far. He has scored three consecutive half-centuries coming into this fixture, and at a ground he's so familiar with, he could well take down the CSK bowlers, who have struggled to succeed consistently.

Despite Khaleel Ahmed's consistent efforts, CSK's powerplay bowling has been a concern for them, and Kohli could capitalize on the same and score heavily in the first six overs. In a game with a lack of reliable Dream11 captaincy picks, someone like Kohli is likely to receive heavy backing, and he's an easy armband choice for those looking for one.

