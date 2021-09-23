RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 35

Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings restarted their IPL 2021 campaign with a stunning win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier in the week. They will be keen to sustain their good start with another impressive performance against the Royal Challengers, who come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With both sides eyeing a win to solidify their top-four aspirations, an entertaining game beckons in Sharjah.

RCB vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David/Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson/Navdeep Saini

CSK XI

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja

Match Details

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021, Match 35

Date and Time: 24th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Sharjah is known to be a high-scoring venue and that should be the case in this game as well, with room for error for bowlers being marginal. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early exchanges, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid on to the bat under lights, making it easy for strokeplay. The batters will target the shorter boundaries, which should make for a good contest between them and the spinners. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at the venue.

Today's RCB vs CSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers is one of the more explosive players in the competition, with the South African having ample experience of playing in the UAE as well. Although he hasn't played much cricket lately, De Villiers' range of shots should give him the nod over MS Dhoni, who is likely to bat lower down the order for CSK.

Batsman

Faf du Plessis: Another South African, Faf du Plessis couldn't get the Super Kings off to a great start in their previous game as he fell cheaply in the powerplay phase. He will be itching to make amends for it, with his ability to score big runs making him a must-have in your RCB vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: The last time Ravindra Jadeja played against RCB, he put in a performance for the ages with a heap of runs and wickets to his name. He will be keen to repeat the performance at the expense of Virat Kohli and co. and is surely one to keep an eye on for this game.

Bowler

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has been the surprise package for the RCB this season, standing out as their premier death bowler. His variations should come in handy on a good batting track in Sharjah and he should ideally pick up a wicket or two for the Royal Challengers in the middle and death overs.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 535 points

Harshal Patel (RCB) - 577 points

Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 509 points

Important Stats for RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Devdutt Padikkal: 217 runs in 7 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 36.17

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 284 runs in 8 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 40.57

Harshal Patel: 17 wickets in 8 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.88

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Edited by Samya Majumdar