RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off in Match 44 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Dubai.

The two high-profile teams have experienced thoroughly different campaigns in IPL 2020. While RCB are placed third in the IPL 2020 points table and could clinch top spot with a win, CSK are holders of the wooden spoon with only 3 wins from 11 games.

Virat Kohli's men are on the back of an 8-wicket hammering of the Kolkata Knight Riders, with Mohammed Siraj's dream spell destroying the opposition's top order. RCB have checked most boxes in IPL 2020, but the form of Aaron Finch is a concern for the side.

CSK, on the other hand, were mauled by the Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in their previous IPL 2020 game. The Men in Yellow don't have much to play for even though they haven't officially been ruled out of the competition, but could hamper RCB's chances of clinching a spot in the top 2.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#3 Chris Morris

Chris Morris made his IPL 2020 debut against CSK

With 9 wickets, Chris Morris is RCB's second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 despite having played only 5 games. The South African made his first appearance in the competition against CSK, and announced his arrival with a 3-wicket haul in a one-sided hammering.

Morris went wicketless in his last game, but conceded only 16 runs as KKR chose to play him out. The all-rounder has even contributed with the bat, but against a struggling CSK top order, he'll be most threatening with the new ball in hand.

MS Dhoni's men have lost the second-most wickets in the powerplay among all IPL 2020 teams, and Morris' form makes him a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis' form has been woeful of late

With 376 runs, Faf du Plessis is CSK's leading run-scorer in IPL 2020, but his form has taken a steep nosedive in the recent past. Apart from a fifty against the Delhi Capitals at Sharjah, the South African has scores of 1, 10, 0, 8 and 17 in his last 6 games.

However, most of these low scores have been down to poor shot selection, and Du Plessis has proved that he's still in decent touch. The only ray of hope in CSK's top order, the former Proteas skipper must hold up the innings from one end if MS Dhoni's men are to put on a good show in the powerplay.

Primed to get back amongst the runs again, Du Plessis is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has led RCB from the front in IPL 2020

After scoring only 18 runs in his first 3 IPL 2020 games, Virat Kohli recovered brilliantly and is currently in a rich vein of form. The RCB captain has led from the front, and is the team's leading run-scorer as expected.

Kohli scored a flowing unbeaten 90 against CSK earlier in IPL 2020, and he could put in a similar performance in this game. The Indian skipper hasn't scored a fifty in his last 4 IPL 2020 games, with two not-outs and two forties.

Due another big score against one of the his favourite oppositions, Kohli is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 game.