RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 10, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) go head-to-head in the 24th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, April 10, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Two in-form teams clash as they search for their respective fourth wins of the ongoing campaign. RCB have won three of their opening four outings, with the only defeat coming at home to Gujarat Titans (GT). Having played one game fewer, Axar Patel's DC have won all three of their matches so far, with the most recent win a convincing victory away against CSK.

As these two star-studded sides face off, let's look at three overlooked names who could make excellent Dream11 differential options.

Mukesh Kumar picked up 17 wickets in ten matches for DC last season.

DC seamer Mukesh Kumar is a very underrated Dream11 option for this match. The right-arm pacer has picked up only two wickets in three outings for DC, but his role in the team gives him the chance to have a good game on Thursday.

Kumar is usually Mitchell Starc's new-ball partner and also gets 1-2 overs at the death, especially if he exhibits good control in the powerplay. In the previous match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the new ball bowlers called the shots for both RCB and GT, and Mukesh's ability to generate seam movement makes him a dangerous bowler for openers to face.

His very low Dream11 ownership levels make him quite the differential pick in this match.

#2 Jitesh Sharma (WK) (RCB)

RCB's Jitesh Sharma has started this season really well, playing a few impactful cameos batting at No. 6. The wicket-keeper was one of RCB's top-priority signings at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, with Rajat Patidar's side not hesitating to shell out ₹11 crore to recruit him.

So far, Jitesh has scored 85 runs in three innings at an average of 42.50 and a terrific strike rate of 184.78! Along with Rajat Patidar, he's another RCB player who has been proficient at scoring runs against spinners, and will be crucial in them negotiating Axar and Kuldeep.

Considering his role as a wicket-keeper and his boundary-hitting abilities, Jitesh could be a smart addition to your Dream11 teams.

#1 Jake Fraser-McGurk (BAT) (DC)

After an explosive IPL 2024, the other teams have started to prepare better to deal with the threat of Jake Fraser-McGurk. In three innings this season, the young Aussie batter has been dismissed twice in the first over with some good planning from the opposition.

While those low scores may have caused a drop in ownership for Jake, he's a powerful Dream11 differential in this match. He is a fearless striker off the ball and deals almost exclusively in fours and sixes, which bodes well for his point-scoring potential.

He may not stay at the crease for a long time, but every ball he faces has the potential to sail over the ropes, and on what should be a good batting surface at Bengaluru, Fraser-McGurk could have a field day if he gets going.

