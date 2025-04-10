RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 10, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 24th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 10, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB have made a solid start to the season, winning three out of their four matches. However, their only defeat came in their lone home game so far against the Gujarat Titans, and they'll want to extend their away dominance into the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

DC, meanwhile, have made a perfect start to the season, winning all three matches so far, with the latest one an impressive away win against CSK. They won't have it easy against an in-form RCB, but four wins on the trot will be their target tonight.

As two in-form sides face off, let's now look at the three best captaincy options on Dream11 in this match.

Virat Kohli has gotten off to a good start this season.

The in-form RCB opener Virat Kohli is a solid Dream11 captaincy choice for this match. Kohli got his side off to an excellent start and played a key role in their win over MI, taking on the likes of Boult and Bumrah, finishing with an impressive 42-ball 67.

Kohli has been scoring boundaries for fun in the powerplay and has regularly recorded sizeable Dream11 hauls by the end of the six-over mark. DC is a team Kohli likes batting against, and he averages 51.5 against them in 29 innings.

Given his high points ceiling and good form this season, he's naturally a great choice for Dream11 captaincy.

DC vice-captain Faf du Plessis should return to the top of the order for the franchise ahead of this crunch game against his former side. Faf missed DC's win over CSK with a niggle that allowed KL Rahul to open, but the Proteas batter is reportedly fully fit to return to the playing XI.

du Plessis had a wonderful three seasons leading RCB and loves batting at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, scoring 681 runs in 18 innings at an average of 45.4 and a strike rate of 161.8. He has gotten off to a great start this season, scoring 79 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 175.55.

He will be a great Dream11 captaincy option if he makes it to DC's playing XI.

Rajat Patidar has been taking on every team's spin-bowling attack and coming out of the battle victorious in IPL 2025. His contest with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Vipraj Nigam could well determine which way this match goes, and based on his current form, you'd back him over the DC spinners.

Patidar has smashed 161 runs in four innings at a terrific strike rate of 175.00, scoring sixes and boundaries at will. Not opening the batting could be a blessing in disguise at a venue where the new-ball bowlers received plenty of help in the last match.

Given his excellent form and explosive batting ability, Rajat Patidar is a quality Dream11 captaincy pick.

