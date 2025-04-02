RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 2, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. Both sides come into this match on the back of wins over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.

RCB has made one of the best starts to the league in their franchise history, winning two tough away games against KKR and CSK before this match. GT, meanwhile, did well to bounce back after a defeat to the Punjab Kings in their opening fixture to comfortably beat MI by 36 runs in their second.

After losing both their matches against RCB last season, GT will be keen to seek revenge this time around. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options in this match.

#3 Phil Salt (WK) (RCB)

RCB opening batter Phil Salt has gotten off to a terrific start this season, smashing 88 runs in two matches at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 187.23. His high boundary % and powerplay maximization make him both an excellent fit at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and a quality Dream11 captaincy choice.

The English keeper-batter came into IPL 2025 after a breakout season at the top for KKR in IPL 2024, and so far, he has met the high expectations set for him. He's someone capable of registering a 100-point Dream11 haul by the end of the powerplay, and on what should be a good batting track, fans can expect him to go all guns blazing.

#2 Jos Buttler (WK) (GT)

Jos Buttler has gotten off to really good starts in both his matches for GT this season.

Gujarat Titans' wicket-keeper and No. 3 batter Jos Buttler could be a good captaincy choice in this match. The 34-year-old was one of the most big-name signings at the IPL 2025 auction, with GT shelling out a whopping ₹15.75 crores.

So far, Buttler has repaid the faith, scoring 93 runs in two matches at a powerful strike rate of 163.15. While he has a negative match-up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and a middling record at this venue, his batting position, points ceiling, and recent form all point in the right direction.

With more than 3,500 runs at an average of close to 40 and a strike rate close to 150, Buttler is one of the best overseas batters the IPL has seen. He's definitely one of the best Dream11 captaincy choices for this match.

#1 Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB)

After a sub-par knock at Chepauk, Virat Kohli will want to bounce back strongly at a venue he loves batting in. The RCB opener is expected to play a supporting role to Phil Salt in the powerplay, but in the last couple of seasons, his own strike rate in that period has been quite impressive.

Kohli has played in a whopping 100 T20s at the Chinnaswamy Stadium - scoring 3,456 runs at an average of 40.2 and a strike rate of 143.3, which is quite impressive when you consider the sample size. He loves pace on the ball and is technically well-equipped to deal with the GT seamers.

On what's expected to be a belter of a surface, he's a reliable Dream11 captaincy option.

