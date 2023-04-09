RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 15

The 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction.

The Lucknow Super Giants have had a decent start to their IPL campaign, winning two out of their three matches so far. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Kyle Mayers have been sensational for the Super Giants, who will be keen on securing another win.

Their opponents Royal Challengers Bangalore have blown hot and cold with one win in two matches. RCB are missing a few players but still boast a strong batting unit led by the duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Although they were outplayed by the Kolkata Knight Riders spinners in their previous outing, Royal Challengers Bangalore will fancy their chances of a second home win in as many games.

With both teams eager to build some momentum early in the tournament, another entertaining game is on the cards in Bangalore.

RCB vs LSG Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 15

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in the 15th match of IPL 2023 in Bengaluru on Monday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 15

Date and Time: April 10th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 reasons why LSG can make the Ekana Cricket Stadium a fortress for IPL 2023

RCB vs LSG pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 15

The pitch in Bangalore is a brilliant one to bat on, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore chasing down 171 with relative ease in the previous game. While pacers will hold the key, spinners should also play a major role at the venue. Dew is expected to play a part while the dimensions of the ground also favor the batters, enticing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

in IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

1st-innings score: 171

2nd-innings score: 172

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

RCB vs LSG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

No injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga/David Willey and Akash Deep.

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock/Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Romario Shepherd/Mark Wood, Avesh Khan/Jaydev Unadkat and Yash Thakur.

RCB vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

KL Rahul (3 matches, 63 runs, Average: 21.00)

KL Rahul has had a rough start to his IPL season this time around, scoring 63 runs in three matches. Despite his indifferent form, Rahul is one of the top batters in the competition with 3952 runs in 112 matches. He has an IPL average of 47.05 as well, holding him in good stead.

With Rahul due for a big score, he is a must-have in your RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (2 matches, 96 runs, Average: 48.00)

Faf du Plessis has had a good start to his IPL season, scoring 96 runs in two matches. His last outing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium saw him score a swashbuckling fifty against the Mumbai Indians.

Given his experience and form, Faf is a top pick for your RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Glenn Maxwell (2 matches, 17 runs, Average: 8.50)

Glenn Maxwell is one of the best middle-order batters in the competition with an IPL strike rate of 153.99. While he has only scored 17 runs in two matches, Maxwell is a good player of spin and is capable of scoring big runs.

With Maxwell likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a fine pick for your RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ravi Bishnoi (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 12.50)

Ravi Bishnoi has been sensational for LSG with six wickets in three matches so far. While he has a decent economy to show for his efforts, Bishnoi's bowling average of 12.50 holds him in good stead.

With Bishnoi in brilliant form coming into this game, he is a good addition to your RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

RCB vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been decent for the Super Giants so far with 79 runs in three matches. Despite batting lower down the order, Pooran is striking at 175.56 and is being used as an enforcer in the LSG batting unit.

With Pooran looking good for a big score, he is a viable captaincy pick for your RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has had a good start to his IPL season, scoring 103 runs in two matches. He is the leading run-scorer in IPL history and has a brilliant record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as well.

Given his recent form and experience, Kohli is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Faf du Plessis 96 runs in 2 matches Virat Kohli 103 runs in 2 matches KL Rahul 63 runs in 3 matches Ravi Bishnoi 6 wickets in 3 matches Mohammed Siraj 2 wickets in 2 matches

RCB vs LSG match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 15

Mohammed Siraj has shown glimpses of his ability in the IPL so far, picking up two wickets in as many games so far. He is a skilled bowler who can hold his own across all phases of an innings. If Siraj does find his groove early on, he could be a brilliant differential pick for your RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, click here!

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mark Wood, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Faf du Plessis (vc), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Mayers, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi

Poll : 0 votes